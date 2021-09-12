Husker Harvest Days news briefs

Ricketts to host Nebraska Ag Technology Summit
Gov. Pete Ricketts will host the Nebraska Ag Technology Summit from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Sentinel Pavilion, Lot 549.
The summit will feature a host of speakers on a number of themes, such as agronomic technologies; precision ag technologies; and bio-economic advancements.
The purpose of the event is to highlight new advancements in ag technologies and how these technologies are opening new markets for American agriculture, building rural economies, and addressing environmental imperative to drive greater sustainability throughout the ag value chain.
The event will also highlight Nebraska leadership in these ag technologies that have significant sustainable impacts.
Nebraska’s Natural Resources plans booth at HHD
Questions about trees, erosion, flood control or water quality will be answered by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts during Husker Harvest Days.
“This is a great opportunity for producers to meet with conservation agencies all in one place and learn more about cost-share programs that can benefit their operation and Nebraska’s natural resources,” said Jim Eschliman, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
Located in the Natural Resources Hub (39E), Nebraska’s NRDs are stationed with various organizations that offer conservation assistance, cost-share opportunities and producer programs. Attendees can visit with the Nebraska Forest Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture and Central Platte NRD’s Native Prairie and Pollination Awareness Program.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Water Well Standards Program will also be on site to provide free water testing and screen for nitrates in minutes. Private well owners should bring a cup-size sample of water in a clean container.
In addition, the Natural Resources Districts will announce four individuals to induct into the NRD Hall of Fame during a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, on the Hospitality Tent Stage (SE Quadrant, #33).
During the three-day event, Husker Harvest attendees also will receive a free Colorado Blue Spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program. All 23 Nebraska NRDs administer tree planting programs to provide trees and shrubs for local landowners. Each district varies, but possible services include: planting, weed barrier installation or weed control, and drip irrigation. Free prairie grass seed will also be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.
For more information on the Conservation Tree Program and other conservation resources, visit www.nrdnet.org.
Extension to ‘cultivate opportunities’ for HHD attendees
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, along with Nebraska Extension will be providing an education program to provide Knowledge That Helps Cultivate Opportunities in a number of agricultural topics at Husker Harvest Days,. The program will be housed in the UNL “Big Red Building” located at lot 827. An agriculture careers program will be located in a large white tent immediately east of the building.
Teams of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists will be sharing their field-proven experiences with new research-based, unbiased information. The wide variety of topics should provide a wealth of information that could lead to more success and wellbeing in the lives of visitors to the UNL Big Red Building.
Topics include:
- Agriculture economics
- Beef production
- Manure management
- Cover crop production
- Water quality and quantity issues
- Digital agriculture and on-farm research
- Crop pest management
- Tree culture
- Farm family wellbeing
- Agricultural leadership
- Agricultural careers
In addition to all of the program information that is being provided, IANR faculty will be available to answer crop and animal production questions. They will also be available to look at plant and insect samples the visitors might bring along. We all look forward to seeing and visiting with all HHD participants.
Quick, free health screenings
For many years, health screenings have been a crucial component — along with exhibits on rural safety, and health and wellness at Husker Harvest Days.
More than 80 nursing students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will be onsite providing blood pressure checks. A nurse practitioner will also be available to perform skin cancer screenings.
Field demos on the schedule
The latest, most technologically advanced farm equipment in the world will be in action during Husker Harvest Days. Across 300-plus acres, visitors will see the latest equipment from top ag manufacturers in the field. Each day you’ll be able to see a new combine, grain cart or tillage tool at work in the fields.
Demonstration times are:
- Strip-Till Demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Grain Drying, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Corn combining demonstrations, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Field prep demonstrations (tillage, shredding and spraying), 11:30 a.m.
- Corn residue raking and baling, 1:30 p.m.. Learn how to get the most out of your cornstalk residue during the corn residue demos and see how it can meet the needs for your livestock.
- Haying demonstrations (mowing, windrowing and baling), 2 p.m.
Beef seminars planned for HHD
Producers attending Husker Harvest Days will get a chance to enhance their management skills, gain insights on marketing and learn more about how customer tastes are changing. Beef seminars will be held in the Livestock Industries Building.
This year’s schedule includes:
- 11 a.m. daily: “Mr. Cattlemaster” Doug Ferguson will be presenting: How does sell/buy for your cattle operation?
- 11:45 a.m. daily: Galen Erickson will be discussing cattle nutrition
- 12:30 p.m. daily: Anne Marie Bosshamer, executive director of Nebraska Beef Council, will be talking about consumer trends for beef
Cattle handling demonstrations
Husker Harvest Days will feature live cattle handling demonstrations that show the safe way to handle cattle. Visitors can see the equipment at work in side-by-side comparisons of chutes and the latest technology.
Dr. Joe Jeffrey is back this year as the commentator of these cattle demonstrations. Jeffrey brings his humor and lengthy veterinary career experience to the show.
Wild horse gentling
Ron Knodel has been sharing his experiences with wild horses at Husker Harvest Days for more than 20 years and he is back this year sharing different techniques and how he tames wild horses.
He spends his life working with horses in different phases of training. He draws from his experiences to bring these wild animals to civility over the course of the show. Catch him every day at 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.
Herding dog demonstrations
Tim Gifford will host daily stock dog demonstrations at Husker Harvest Days.
At the demonstrations, farmers learn how to train from pup on up. Gifford uses his dogs on his cow-calf operation to gather cows, move them from pasture to pasture and sort them in an alleyway.
Gifford and his dogs will be demonstrating his techniques daily at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.