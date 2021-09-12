Husker Harvest Days news briefs

In addition to all of the program information that is being provided, IANR faculty will be available to answer crop and animal production questions. They will also be available to look at plant and insect samples the visitors might bring along. We all look forward to seeing and visiting with all HHD participants.

Quick, free health screenings

For many years, health screenings have been a crucial component — along with exhibits on rural safety, and health and wellness at Husker Harvest Days.

More than 80 nursing students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will be onsite providing blood pressure checks. A nurse practitioner will also be available to perform skin cancer screenings.

Field demos on the schedule

The latest, most technologically advanced farm equipment in the world will be in action during Husker Harvest Days. Across 300-plus acres, visitors will see the latest equipment from top ag manufacturers in the field. Each day you’ll be able to see a new combine, grain cart or tillage tool at work in the fields.

Demonstration times are: