Husker Harvest Days opens Tuesday

This year’s Husker Harvest Days will feature more than 70 new exhibitors.

In other words, well over 10% will be brand new, said Matt Jungmann.

“So there’s going to be a lot of new stuff, and with some mergers and acquisitions and things there’s been a lot change on the exhibit field. So some of your old friends are in new places and (there will be) new friends all over the show site,” said Jungmann, who is director of the show.

“The thing that makes the show fresh is the work that the exhibitors do. They’re bringing in their latest and greatest and newest products and displaying them, and getting them in front of their customers. So that’s what keeps the show fresh is the work that the exhibitors do,” Jungmann said.

Attendees will see “autonomous machines operating in a couple different spots around the show site.” Sprayer drones will also be part of the “cool stuff,” he said.

Husker Harvest Days, the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show, runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Organizers hope that 90,000 people will turn out over the three days. “That’s kind of the target,” Jungmann said.

Last year’s turnout “was a little bit light. I think that there was still some COVID hangover in terms of attendance,” Jungmann said.

But the coronavirus is “getting to be in the rearview mirror and we would anticipate a great crowd and nobody staying home because of COVID, unless obviously they’re sick and should stay home. But I think that folks are ready to get out and be together — one last team-building trip for the farm before we all climb into combines and harvest the crop,” Jungmann said.

The company that puts on Husker Harvest Days also presents the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, every year. That outdoor farm event this year ran Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

The Farm Progress Show was “fantastic” this year, Jungmann said. “We had a huge crowd and it was really good, which gives me a lot of hope that we’re on our way to a real good Husker Harvest Days, too,” he said.

Jungmann lives on a farm in western Illinois. When the Farm Progress Show wraps up every year, he heads straight to Grand Island to get ready for Husker Harvest Days.

He’s optimistic about this year’s event.

“We’re going to have great weather and (I’m) looking forward to a great show,” he said.

“The field demonstrations are looking really, really good,” he said. “The crop has come along. The moisture is just right for harvesting and it’s in perfect condition to harvest.”

Patrons will find a building dedicated to startup companies that are “at the forefront of agriculture’s future technology,” says a news release.

The roads and entry points around Husker Harvest Days were improved this year, with a soybean-based dust control system, made possible by the Nebraska Soybean Board. “The application, which covers the entirety of the show perimeter, will increase visibility, improve safety and showcase the diversity of soybeans for practical use,” says the news release.

Jungmann encourages people to visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com to prepare for the event. People can download an app that shows information on their phones.