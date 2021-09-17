Husker Harvest Days showcases IANR, Nebraska Extension work to help feed the world

For 44 years, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, along with Nebraska Extension, have been providing an education programs at Husker Harvest Days.
Much of that knowledge, which has been passed along to the public, has come from hours of research and development done at the university.
That research was evident at this year’s HHD as the theme was “Knowledge That Helps Cultivate Opportunities,” with displays and teams of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists who shared their field-proven experiences with new research-based, unbiased information.
Topics included:
— Agriculture economics
— Beef production
— Manure management
— Cover crop production
— Water quality and quantity issues
— Digital agriculture and on-farm research
— Crop pest management
— Tree culture
— Farm family well-being
— Agricultural leadership
— Agricultural careers
Despite the pandemic, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska has continued its upward trajectory in securing research funding for critical projects and research.
IANR faculty teams were awarded $64 million in externally sponsored research grants and contracts for the 2021 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. This is the highest dollar amount in research funding that IANR has received in a single year, topping the institute’s previous high of $59.9 million in 2020. Dollars awarded for sponsored research have increased in IANR at an annual rate of 4.8% since fiscal year 2012, and the number of active externally sponsored awards increased to more than 470 during the 2021 fiscal year.
About 80% of the funding came from federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Industry partners, state agencies and commodity boards contributed to 20% of the total funding.
“These funds keep the University of Nebraska in a global research leadership position in food security and resilient natural and agricultural systems,” said Archie Clutter, dean of the Agricultural Research Division in IANR. “The integrated projects led by our faculty will help ensure environmentally and economically sustainable cropping and food animal systems, new connections of food to human health, and the well-equipped workforce these and other specialized areas of agriculture will require.”
At HHD this year was Dave Varner, interim dean and director, associate dean and associate director of Nebraska Extension.
His responsibilities include day-to-day leadership for the administrative operations of Nebraska Extension, pursuing strategic opportunities to strengthen accomplishment Extension mission, and human resource development.
Varner said UNL, IANR and Nebraska Extension are part of the fabric of Nebraska agriculture and Husker Harvest Days.
“We were part of our amazing things you’re seeing across here — the technology, the partnerships, the collaboration,” he said. ”We’re a huge part of this. This is our business. These are our clientele and our partners that we see across the grounds here.”
At the UNL exhibit, Varner said, they were showcasing “just a handful of some of the priority areas we’re working.”
“One of those is the new Center for Ag profitability,” he said. “A lot of great things come out of that program and transitions to looking at land rental rates, values and what the projections (are).”
He said they are also dealing with entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture and new initiatives coming out of the university’s research that helps producers with new management practices to make their operations more efficient and adaptable to every changing and challenging conditions facing agriculture.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was at Husker Harvest Days, praised UNL and the state’s research institutions and the tremendous work they are doing in ag tech and related fields.
Ricketts said Nebraska ranks No. 7 nationally in academic bioscience research and development expenditures per capita.
“In 2020, for the fourth straight year, the University of Nebraska system was among the Top 100 academic institutions in the world for earning United States patents,” he said.
The governor said a team of researchers at UNL — made up of animal scientists, computer engineers and electrical engineers — won an ag tech patent for its video monitoring system that helps pork producers to evaluate the health of individual pigs. The system tracks the animals’ eating, drinking and mobility habits and reports abnormal behavior that may indicate a health problem.
“By detecting illness early, the technology allows producers to identify and care for an unhealthy pig even before symptoms of an illness become evident to the naked eye,” Ricketts said.
Varner said agriculture is a dynamic industry.
“It is a fast-paced industry,” he said. “The role of Extension is to make that research base discovery and to help translate that and apply that to Nebraska agriculture.”
The investment that is made in UNL’s research is important as its ultimate goal is to grow more food to feed a world that is projected to be nearly 9 billion people by 2050.
“It is about crops, livestock and emerging technologies,” Varner said. “There are so many pieces of this grand puzzle and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Nebraska Extension are proud to be a part of that process.”