Husker Party in the Park for Veterans will be Saturday

This year's Husker Party in the Park for Veterans is dedicated to the memory of Norm Sodomka, the Grand Island band instructor who passed away in January at 78.

Chef Anthony Brando, the founder of Business Coalition for Veterans, said Sodomka was a longtime participant and supporter of the nonprofit organization.

Attendees will be invited to speak about Sodomka, who worked for Grand Island Public Schools for 30 years and was a member of many area bands. Members of Sodomka's family will perform. Among the musicians on hand will be Bobby Mills.

The fourth annual outdoor party will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grace Abbott Park. The Husker Party in the Park is a fundraiser for the Business Coalition for Veterans.

Among the groups performing will be Curt Pfeil and Friends, playing county gospel. Cruz Control will play funk, reggae and rock. Hip hop/rap artist Mankind will also perform.

A longtime collaborator of Sodomka's, Dale Beye, will do an acoustic tribute on guitar and vocals to the late music teacher.

Kearney artist Justin Kluver will also perform.

At 3:15 p.m. Chef Anthony will present the Dixie Krohn Outstanding Volunteer Pin to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Boy Scouts will also take part in the ceremony.

Members of the Cosmopolitans will sell burgers, hot dogs, funnel cake, ice cream floats, old-fashioned kettle corn, pop, water and candy.

The party will include kids' games and a classic car show, open to trucks and motorcycles as well as cars.