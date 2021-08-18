Husker Party in the Park is Saturday

The third annual Husker Party in the Park for Veterans, presented by the Business Coalition for Veterans, will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grace Abbott Park, 601 W. State St.

Three bands will perform at the family-oriented gathering. Veterans and members of the public are welcome. Admission is free. Lawn chairs are suggested.

Attendees are asked not to bring alcohol.

The live music will include big band, jazz, hip hop, rock, reggae and soul.

At noon, Julio Ramirez will offer praise and worship. A military-style opening ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m. Tod Brandt will present a call to attention and Bill Noir will offer a prayer. Boy Scouts will have a flag procession. Also participating will be the Northwest High School drum corps. A Northwest choir will perform the national anthem, and Ramirez will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Chef Anthony Brando and the Rev. Tim Rust will make opening comments at 12:45.

At about 1:30, radio personality Brian Gallagher will talk about Husker football.