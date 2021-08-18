Husker Party in the Park is Saturday

The third annual Husker Party in the Park for Veterans, presented by the Business Coalition for Veterans, will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grace Abbott Park, 601 W. State St.
Three bands will perform at the family-oriented gathering. Veterans and members of the public are welcome. Admission is free. Lawn chairs are suggested.
Attendees are asked not to bring alcohol.
The live music will include big band, jazz, hip hop, rock, reggae and soul.
At noon, Julio Ramirez will offer praise and worship. A military-style opening ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m. Tod Brandt will present a call to attention and Bill Noir will offer a prayer. Boy Scouts will have a flag procession. Also participating will be the Northwest High School drum corps. A Northwest choir will perform the national anthem, and Ramirez will sing “America the Beautiful.”
Chef Anthony Brando and the Rev. Tim Rust will make opening comments at 12:45.
At about 1:30, radio personality Brian Gallagher will talk about Husker football.
One of the bands is Sounds Unlimited, a five-piece group headed by Norm Sodomka. That group will play big band and jazz music at 2 p.m.. Also performing will be Cruz Control and Mankind. The latter group includes Richard Tyler, Tony Richardson and David Allen.
Saturday’s lineup also includes Dale Beye, the Clogging Connection, a Minnie Pearl impersonator and a husband-and-wife clown show. Comedy acts include a flashback to “Hee Haw.”
One hundred tickets will be available for a custom-built motorcycle that will be raffled Sept. 11 in Omaha. Proceeds will go to provide service dogs for veterans and first responders.
Contributions received for poppies will go toward the State Veterans Cemetery being built in Grand Island. Other proceeds will be used for the American Legion’s Buddy Check program.
Also appearing will be Jay Vavricek, Mike Moeller, Tamara Frizane and Lt. Col. Hien Nguyen of the Grand Island Senior High Air Force Junior ROTC program.
The event will include a car show.
The speakers and performers will gather at 5:45 for an all-star jam. They will perform John Mellencamp’s “Pink Houses” and Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready.”