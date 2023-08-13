The "Norm Sodomka Husker Party in the Park for Veterans" is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ashley Park.

Hosted by Chef Anthony Brando, the party runs from noon to 6 p.m. The event is normally set up at Grace Abbott Park, but has been moved this year because of construction at Five Points.

Brando describes the free party as a "wonderful, family-oriented community event." He says all ages are welcome to the "full day of activities, entertainment and food."

The event is a fundraiser for Business Coalition for Veterans.

For the second year in a row, the party is dedicated to the memory of Norm Sodomka, the Grand Island band instructor who passed away in January at 78. Members of his family will perform.

Also performing will be Sounds Unlimited, which features jazz and big band; country gospel artists Curt Pfeil and Friends, and Mankind, providing hip hop and rap.

Cruz Control will deliver funk, reggae and rock, and Julio Martinez and Dale Beye will perform the blues.

Veterans and law enforcement officers will be honored.

The day will include a classic car show, a fishing tournament, games for kids and raffles.

Freewill donations are welcome. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and Husker apparel.