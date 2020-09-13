Huskeradian clocks need some adjusting

It’s not easy to function when your internal biological clock gets thrown out of whack.

A salute to all of those night shift workers who keep industries going 24/7, fighting their own circadian rhythms along the way.

In many ways, the novel coronavirus pandemic seemed to slam its big hand on my circadian clock’s snooze button.

During the spring when my children were doing online learning from home, there was no need to get up in the morning to transport them to school. They are old enough to safely travel the short distance to their Chromebooks.

Add in three months of working from home, and that threw things off even further. If needed, I could doze until five minutes before I needed to start my workday and still make it with minutes to spare.

When sports were shut down across the state, there were no reminders of exactly what day it was.

When my real life alarm would go off, there were some days that I struggled to remember exactly why it was doing so — along with what day it was and was it 8 a.m. or 8 p.m.?

Things are slowly returning closer to normal. I have the need to transport the one too-young-to-drive offspring to school this fall.