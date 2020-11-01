Hy-Vee Halloween event causes traffic jam

Anybody who went to Hy-Vee Saturday just to get groceries had a little trouble in the parking lot.
The store’s Trunk or Treat caused a tremendous traffic jam. Parents and kids showed up in such big numbers that their vehicles spilled out onto Old Potash, waiting to get into the lot.
Six Hy-Vee employees were providing helpful smiles in the aisles of the parking lot. The drive-through Halloween party ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It was the first time the store has put on such an event.
Because of COVID-19, Hy-Vee “just thought it’d be a good time to do this,” said store director Brent Grummert.
Kids “probably don’t have a good chance to trick or treat,” so Hy-Vee thought it would be good to give them a little fun, said Grummert, who was busy pushing a shopping cart full of candy out to the parking lot.
Local businesses and organizations also helped supply kids with candy.
Support Local Journalism
The Nebraska State Fair even brought two of its floats to make the party better. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg was even handing out candy Saturday afternoon.
The floats made the trek from the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. As they big floats traversed South Locust, Blaine and Old Potash, other motorists might have thought a couple of parade entries had gone wildly off-course.
Orr, Dave Parr and State Fair Director of Operations Scott Yound made the trip across town.
Many of the adults handing out candy sported Halloween attire. Fun music made the atmosphere more festive on a bright Saturday.
One of the mothers, Coral Estep, was dressed as Princess Leia, while her 4-year-old son, Jon, was Darth Vader.
Amanda Ragland had the look of Willy Wonka. Her 2-year-old, Carter, was an Oompa Loompa.
Five-year-old Keean Grudzinski came to the party as Spiderman.
One of the businesses helping out was Wilderness Ridge Chiropractic. Dr. Josh Aitken was having fun as Aladdin, while his girlfriend, Kinsey Bosselman, played the role of Jasmine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.