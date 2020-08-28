‘Hybrid’ State Fair begins today; State Fair chairwoman lauds board’s courage in going ahead

The chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board is proud that board members stuck up for Nebraska’s young people, even though State Fairs all around Nebraska were dropping like riders barreling down a slope in a roller coaster.

It took “a lot of work and thought” to get to the board’s June meeting, where the panel decided to move forward with this year’s “hybrid fair,” in which the focus is on Nebraska’s youths, Beth Smith said.

“At the time we made that decision, Iowa had just decided to cancel their fair,” Smith said. “So I think it was a really brave thing of the board to agree to step forward and offer these activities that we’re able to offer this year.”

At the time, Hall County was just moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in reopening, with the coronavirus pandemic still shutting down events throughout the country.

“And what we realized is we could do these youth events, even if we were still in Phase 2,” Smith said. “We could put on these activities in a safe manner.”

The board had members “who just really stood up and fought for the youth in Nebraska who had made the investment in their projects and said, ‘We’re going to support these kids,’” she said.