‘Hybrid’ State Fair begins today; State Fair chairwoman lauds board’s courage in going ahead

The chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board is proud that board members stuck up for Nebraska’s young people, even though State Fairs all around Nebraska were dropping like riders barreling down a slope in a roller coaster.
It took “a lot of work and thought” to get to the board’s June meeting, where the panel decided to move forward with this year’s “hybrid fair,” in which the focus is on Nebraska’s youths, Beth Smith said.
“At the time we made that decision, Iowa had just decided to cancel their fair,” Smith said. “So I think it was a really brave thing of the board to agree to step forward and offer these activities that we’re able to offer this year.”
At the time, Hall County was just moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in reopening, with the coronavirus pandemic still shutting down events throughout the country.
“And what we realized is we could do these youth events, even if we were still in Phase 2,” Smith said. “We could put on these activities in a safe manner.”
The board had members “who just really stood up and fought for the youth in Nebraska who had made the investment in their projects and said, ‘We’re going to support these kids,’” she said.
The 11 days of the fair begin Friday. Admission is free. The silver lining to having no carnival is that parking will be in closer proximity. There will no shuttles this year.
“I’m hoping people in Grand Island and Central Nebraska will come out during the week to have lunch, to watch some of the open class events, to walk through the static exhibits, to check out Raising Nebraska again,” Smith said.
“And in the evening, come to the Barn Bar, go to the Party Pit and hear live music,” she added. “So many people are sort of hungering for live music, and I feel like we’ve got 10 days’ worth of music to offer people. So I really encourage people to come out.”
Bands will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit from opening day through Sept. 6. On Sept. 5, two bands will perform — Shooter Jaxx and Luke Mills and Highway Drifters. Admission to all shows is free.
The State Fair is “highly recommending” that all in attendance, volunteers and staff wear facial coverings for the consideration of others. However, facial coverings are not required. The fair will provide facial coverings for staff and volunteers.
According to the fair’s website, “Fair attendees are reminded that 6 feet is the recommended guideline for healthy distancing separation between groups or strangers.”
Fair officials have been in close contact with the Central District Health Department throughout the planning process.
“We’ve been working so closely with Teresa Anderson,” Smith said, referring to the department’s health director. “We want people to respect the protocols that the Health Department is suggesting. We would encourage people to wear a mask. We would encourage people to social distance. We have hand sanitizers, hand washing stations. We are doubling down on our cleaning of the restrooms and the facilities,” she said.
“Even Teresa says we are a huge outdoor event,” Smith said. “Even in the barns, even in the arena, it is such a large space with good ventilation, that she’s been really positive about us moving forward with what we’re going to do this year.”
Chief of Sales Jaime Parr is enthused about this year’s event.
“I’m so excited to be having a 2020 Nebraska State Fair,” she said. “We have a lot to celebrate and we have a lot to showcase still this year through our 4-H and our FFA exhibitors and livestock and static exhibits. We have vendors who are ready to demonstrate their wares and to sell their services and their products, and quite a few food vendors who are excited to put some food out the window and let everybody get their fill of State Fair this summer.”
Parr pointed out that stock dog events will take place Monday and Tuesday nights in the Five Points Bank area. In addition, livestock shows will be presented each day, including weekdays.
“We have vendors all 11 days and concessions that are open at least 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.,” she said. “Some of those concessionaires serve breakfast, so they’ll open up early. Other ones stay open for our later guests as well.”
The Pump & Pantry Ultimate Bullfighter competition is Friday and Saturday night in the Thompson Food Open Air Arena. “I’m excited to see how that goes,” Parr said.
The fair will also have a number of equine shows, mounted shooting and cutting events. Like every other year, fairgoers will have a chance to take a look at rabbits, Boer goats, cattle, poultry and swine.
Antique tractors will be on display and Nebraska Game and Parks will have its exhibit open on weekends in the Nebraska Building. Game and Parks won’t have its aquarium and waterfall this year. “But they still have a lot of activities and a ton of information about Nebraska recreation opportunities through Game and Parks,” Parr said.
The Sandtastic sand sculpture, comprising 150 tons of sand, also returns to the Nebraska Building.
In the same room will be a sustainability exhibit, put together by Central Community College students. The exhibit points out that mushrooms can be used as packing for shipping. Also on display will be a canoe made of mushrooms, Parr said.
This year’s fair will have two veterans memorials in the Nebraska Building. One of them, a Hero Flight memorial, is new. She said that memorial is “very touching,” and the fair is “very excited” to have it.
The other memorial, called Remember the Fallen, has been at the fair before. But organizers keep that tribute to Nebraska soldiers “current and up-to-date,” Parr said.
The usual Labor Day program for veterans begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 in the Party Pit area. That day will include a classic car drive-in.
A Kentucky Derby Party runs from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Tom Dinsdale Barn Bar. The party will include a hat and bow tie contest.
Although organized tours won’t be held, student groups are allowed to visit the fair.
“We’re welcoming all folks to the State Fair — all folks and groups,” Parr said.
She said she can’t wait for the gates to open.
“We hope to see everybody at the State Fair this year,” Parr said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak at the fair’s opening ceremony, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Five Points Bank Arena. Members of 4-H and FFA will present the colors. Bryan Willey, a senior at Aurora High School, will sing the national anthem.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.