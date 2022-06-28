I miss performing music

Lately I’ve been thinking about my days playing in bands.

Now, I’ve been playing drums for about 25 years, but I can’t read music. I remember my first band, to the one band I got kicked out of, to the bands I have tried out for - but the one I have the best memory of was myself and another guy also named Josh. We went by Josh and the Other Guy as our band name for a long time before changing it to Full Disclosure.

We did Christian music. He wrote the lyrics and came up with the music. Again with me not being able to read music he would do the lyrics and the guitar and I would come up with drums and backing vocals and whatever else needed done for percussion.

I think about the shows we did at coffee shops with the coffee grinders grinding behind us as we’re trying to play. I also remember playing a Relay for Life event at Haymarket Park in Lincoln sitting on top of a dugout. It wasn’t during a baseball game, and it was just for the event, but there were probably a thousand people there, our biggest crowd by far.

I also remember playing at this charity event for three or four consecutive years that was to raise money for a school and orphanage in Africa. We always had a good crowd and fun time at that show in Lincoln.

One of my fondest memories is somebody coming up to me after a show and saying, “Man you guys reached me, you really help me out or you made me understand things in my life.”

That’s why we did it. We weren’t in it to make money - yes we made some CDs, but we were in it to make original Christian music. We did that indeed.

It’s hard to find a band nowadays. It’s hard to find time to be in a band nowadays. Most people want to be in a band and those same people don’t want to practice. There are all kinds of bands in Lincoln and Omaha looking for drummers but not much around here, especially of the Christian variety.

Sure I’ve done some gigs as a rock band drummer. We also threw in some country music, and I jump on vocals every once in a while, but the Christian music is where I really enjoy performing. I’m not big into the bar scene - in fact, I’m not into the bar scene at all. Not my thing.

That’s where most rock bands and country bands play, it’s their audience. Sure there’s different towns celebrations and stuff you can do. But as a Christian band, the bars are not your best audience.

I miss the days of performing. I remember when I started playing drums I was afraid to go on stage and playing for the people because I was afraid that everybody’s going to be better than me and laugh at me and that kind of thing.

There are times that I have messed up a song or two over the years.

I’m sure that happens to everybody. But now I miss performing. I miss making the audience feel good. Sure I still play my drums by myself along with the radio or CD player. But it’s not the same.

So, I guess I’ll find a band someday, or another guy to jam with who wants to do the same kind of music and performances that I want to do. But until that time I’m just going to keep jamming and keep my timing.

