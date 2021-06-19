 Skip to main content
I refuse to put a lid on it
The trouble I go through just to get a simple cup of coffee.

When I order a cup at a fast-food restaurant, they often tell me to wait a few minutes while they make some. Then they hand it to me, all proud that they’re giving me a fresh, steaming hot cup.

Frankly, I don’t care if my coffee is hot or not. Instead of brewing up a fresh batch, they should’ve just given me what was left in the pot.

Jeff Bahr

Not only do I find lukewarm coffee acceptable, but it’s not as dangerous as that scalding brew they hand me so proudly.

Some fast-food restaurants deal with coffee reluctantly. You can tell it throws them when I order coffee instead of Coke or Mountain Dew. They get hung up on whether I want cream or sugar with it. While they’re so busy getting that straight, they often mess up the rest of my order.

When I buy coffee at a convenience store, the lack of a lid on my cup always bothers the woman behind the counter. “Surely you want a lid on that cup” is her attitude.

No, I don’t, mostly because I don’t trust the flimsy plastic covers. Every time I have to rely on that lid — grabbing the coffee from the top — it lets me down. So why even bother?

Besides, I like to be different.

I think the woman is worried that I’m going to spill the coffee, and she’ll have to clean it up. I think that’s maybe happened once in my life. I’m more graceful than I look.

Every once in a while, I accidentally splash a little coffee on me as I get into the car, which definitely hurts. It’s the price you pay for being addicted to caffeine.

I drink coffee only because I need it. Without it, I wouldn’t have a chance to get through the day. I’m not even that crazy about the taste.

I spend much of my life standing in line at convenience stores, holding a heavy cup while the guy in front of me buys Powerball tickets. Or pays for a pack of cigarettes with a pocketful of coins.

We all have our addictions.

Coffee is clearly a source of profit for convenience stores. Like all beverages, it’s greatly overpriced.

Feeding the habit is also burdensome.

It’s hard lugging a cup of coffee into work when you’re carrying three or four other items. It’s a wonder I haven’t suffered third-degree burns.

I have learned to use the Keurig machine here at work, which makes life easier. But the pods I use don’t have as much kick as real coffee. I labor through the morning, yearning for the jolt of real java I’ll get at lunchtime.

I can’t be productive at work without a cup of joe. I’m a slave to caffeine.

Maybe I should just give up the whole coffee routine and turn to Red Bull, like all the young people do.

But I’m not sure my wife, for various reasons, wants me guzzling down energy drinks. And when you get right down to it, she — and not caffeine — is my real ultimate ruler.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

