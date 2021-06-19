I refuse to put a lid on it

The trouble I go through just to get a simple cup of coffee.

When I order a cup at a fast-food restaurant, they often tell me to wait a few minutes while they make some. Then they hand it to me, all proud that they’re giving me a fresh, steaming hot cup.

Frankly, I don’t care if my coffee is hot or not. Instead of brewing up a fresh batch, they should’ve just given me what was left in the pot.

Not only do I find lukewarm coffee acceptable, but it’s not as dangerous as that scalding brew they hand me so proudly.

Some fast-food restaurants deal with coffee reluctantly. You can tell it throws them when I order coffee instead of Coke or Mountain Dew. They get hung up on whether I want cream or sugar with it. While they’re so busy getting that straight, they often mess up the rest of my order.

When I buy coffee at a convenience store, the lack of a lid on my cup always bothers the woman behind the counter. “Surely you want a lid on that cup” is her attitude.

No, I don’t, mostly because I don’t trust the flimsy plastic covers. Every time I have to rely on that lid — grabbing the coffee from the top — it lets me down. So why even bother?

Besides, I like to be different.