I refuse to put a lid on it

The trouble I go through just to get a simple cup of coffee.
When I order a cup at a fast-food restaurant, they often tell me to wait a few minutes while they make some. Then they hand it to me, all proud that they’re giving me a fresh, steaming hot cup.
Frankly, I don’t care if my coffee is hot or not. Instead of brewing up a fresh batch, they should’ve just given me what was left in the pot.
Not only do I find lukewarm coffee acceptable, but it’s not as dangerous as that scalding brew they hand me so proudly.
Some fast-food restaurants deal with coffee reluctantly. You can tell it throws them when I order coffee instead of Coke or Mountain Dew. They get hung up on whether I want cream or sugar with it. While they’re so busy getting that straight, they often mess up the rest of my order.
When I buy coffee at a convenience store, the lack of a lid on my cup always bothers the woman behind the counter. “Surely you want a lid on that cup” is her attitude.
No, I don’t, mostly because I don’t trust the flimsy plastic covers. Every time I have to rely on that lid — grabbing the coffee from the top — it lets me down. So why even bother?
Besides, I like to be different.
I think the woman is worried that I’m going to spill the coffee, and she’ll have to clean it up. I think that’s maybe happened once in my life. I’m more graceful than I look.
Every once in a while, I accidentally splash a little coffee on me as I get into the car, which definitely hurts. It’s the price you pay for being addicted to caffeine.
I drink coffee only because I need it. Without it, I wouldn’t have a chance to get through the day. I’m not even that crazy about the taste.
I spend much of my life standing in line at convenience stores, holding a heavy cup while the guy in front of me buys Powerball tickets. Or pays for a pack of cigarettes with a pocketful of coins.
We all have our addictions.
Coffee is clearly a source of profit for convenience stores. Like all beverages, it’s greatly overpriced.
Feeding the habit is also burdensome.
It’s hard lugging a cup of coffee into work when you’re carrying three or four other items. It’s a wonder I haven’t suffered third-degree burns.
I have learned to use the Keurig machine here at work, which makes life easier. But the pods I use don’t have as much kick as real coffee. I labor through the morning, yearning for the jolt of real java I’ll get at lunchtime.
I can’t be productive at work without a cup of joe. I’m a slave to caffeine.
Maybe I should just give up the whole coffee routine and turn to Red Bull, like all the young people do.