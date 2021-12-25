I want to smile long after cameras are gone

I already have begun filming the 18th season of my life, setting the scenes for the new year. I am preparing for challenges with college life and scholarship applications, as well as enjoying spending more time developing my hobbies, aspirations and personal improvements to redefine the areas I am weakest in.

For the first time in my life, I have grown to a level of maturity where I believe in myself and understand my situation more than ever before, but I also still can balance that with the imagination and freedom of a mind that craves creative escapes. It’s a feeling of relief beyond anything when one finally understands the complexity that occurs behind the mind’s cavernous walls and wants to deepen our own understanding of who one can be.

During the following year, I won’t be setting goals and resolutions. It’s not that they aren’t the right way to go about living, but they aren’t the correct way for me in my position, and I understand that. This doesn’t mean, though, that I won’t achieve what I envision and won’t lose my determination for life.