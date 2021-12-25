I want to smile long after cameras are gone

When we see a camera, we smile.
The natural reflex for us to be captured in a moment of time as happy and blissful is nearly an innate inclination. However, when the photo is taken, the smiles may descend and the magic dissipates with the moment - not for a lack of happiness but for a continuity of commonplace feelings.
We have become familiar with the routine of life, so we have forgotten the beauty of silent stillness and the ethereal presence of busy excitement. The laughter, the frowns, the work or the academics are all pieces of our own personal cinema, a story we believe to be so familiar but a story others would wish to mimic on the silver screen.
It’s difficult to imagine that our corporate careers or student lives are fit for movies because our stories may appear dull on the surface. Yet, our lives are so much more fascinating than the way in which they first appear, original and imaginative regardless of how we view them.
When I listen to a person talk about their life, I am enraptured by the struggles or the triumphs and the monotonous routines or the epic adventures. We are dynamic entities who have faced trials and turned our backs on what no longer serves us. We are strong and resilient. We are people whose stories are worthy.
I already have begun filming the 18th season of my life, setting the scenes for the new year. I am preparing for challenges with college life and scholarship applications, as well as enjoying spending more time developing my hobbies, aspirations and personal improvements to redefine the areas I am weakest in.
For the first time in my life, I have grown to a level of maturity where I believe in myself and understand my situation more than ever before, but I also still can balance that with the imagination and freedom of a mind that craves creative escapes. It’s a feeling of relief beyond anything when one finally understands the complexity that occurs behind the mind’s cavernous walls and wants to deepen our own understanding of who one can be.
During the following year, I won’t be setting goals and resolutions. It’s not that they aren’t the right way to go about living, but they aren’t the correct way for me in my position, and I understand that. This doesn’t mean, though, that I won’t achieve what I envision and won’t lose my determination for life.
This year, I want to enjoy life like I am living every day as my first, with the curiosity and passion of someone who has never seen the beauty of the earth, the silence of the early morning and the warmth of those around them.
It’s beautiful to romanticize our lives, to envision ourselves as characters in cinematic masterpieces as a method to redefine the way we want to live.
This isn’t to say that we should distance ourselves from the truth and the hardships, but, instead, to simply enjoy the moments and pieces that can be appreciated. The time in the office or the classroom is to be treasured and enjoyed, even if we certainly do not feel that way now. We look at the world, but it’s what we choose to see within it that changes our lens.
In years, these moments will pass into long-gone memories, and I will feel thankful that I learned to appreciate where I am now, even if it is far from the idealism I wish to imagine.
In 2022, I want to truly experience life, from the pain to the goodness. I want to dream of life like I am living in cinematic dreams. I want to smile when the cameras no longer face me, determined to dream through rose-colored lenses.
When all else is gone, still, we can dream.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.