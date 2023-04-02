LINCOLN — Leaders from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska will visit communities across Nebraska during a statewide listening tour in April and May.

The listening tour, which kicks off Monday, April 3, will present an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska, their communities and the state’s agriculture industry with university leadership like Mike Boehm, NU vice president for agriculture and Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The tour is being conducted in conjunction with IANR’s Celebration of Innovation, which marks the 50th anniversary of IANR as well as the 150th anniversary of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

"As we reflect on the first 50 years of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we also want to look toward the future,” Boehm said. “Nebraskans have a key role in framing IANR’s next chapter, and this listening tour is an important step in co-creating our shared future vision.”

Area stops on the tour include:

Hastings, Tuesday, April 4: Breakfast and round table discussion, 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., The Lark, 809 W. Second St.

Ord, Tuesday, April 4: Lunch and round table discussion, noon to 1:30 p.m., Valley County Ag Complex, Extension Office, 801 S St.

Broken Bow, Tuesday, April 25: Dinner and round table discussion, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kinkaider Brewing, 43860 Paulsen Road.

Columbus, Wednesday, April 26: Lunch and round table discussion, noon to 1:30 p.m., The Evans House, 2204 14th St.

Other sessions around the state are scheduled for April 3 in Beatrice, April 4 in Wayne, April 5 in Fremont, April 12 in North Platte, April 13 in Scottsbluff, April 24 in Valentine and May 2 in McCook.

These events are free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested for each participant.

For questions, please contact Jordan Slagle at jslagle10@unl.edu.