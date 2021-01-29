Ice jam blocks north channel of Platte River south of Gibbon

A total ice jam has formed on the Platte River’s north channel south of Gibbon, according to David Carr of the Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Carr said the channel of the river is backed up and causing minor lowland flooding.

With the cold weather, he said, they are beginning to see ice formations in the Platte River channels.

Earlier this week, much of central Nebraska received more than 10 inches of snow. Temperatures have dropped to single digits after the snow, but are expected to rise above freezing this weekend. There was 9 inches of snow on the ground in Grand Island Thursday morning. Area soil temperatures were at or near freezing on Wednesday.

According to Carr, colder weather in the near term is going to lead to ice formations in the next few weeks. He said rivers are running above-normal flows this year due to more precipitation than normal. If enough ice forms, it can jam together, causing the river water to escape the banks and result in flooding.

Once ice completely clogs a waterway, Carr said, the water can back up quickly.