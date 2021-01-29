 Skip to main content
Ice jam blocks north channel of Platte River south of Gibbon
Ice jams

A total ice jam has formed on the Platte River’s north channel south of Gibbon. The channel of the river is backed up and causing minor lowland flooding. 

 Courtesy photo

A total ice jam has formed on the Platte River’s north channel south of Gibbon, according to David Carr of the Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Carr said the channel of the river is backed up and causing minor lowland flooding.

With the cold weather, he said, they are beginning to see ice formations in the Platte River channels.

Earlier this week, much of central Nebraska received more than 10 inches of snow. Temperatures have dropped to single digits after the snow, but are expected to rise above freezing this weekend. There was 9 inches of snow on the ground in Grand Island Thursday morning. Area soil temperatures were at or near freezing on Wednesday.

According to Carr, colder weather in the near term is going to lead to ice formations in the next few weeks. He said rivers are running above-normal flows this year due to more precipitation than normal. If enough ice forms, it can jam together, causing the river water to escape the banks and result in flooding.

Once ice completely clogs a waterway, Carr said, the water can back up quickly.

“It can occur any time, day or night,” he said. “If you live near a river channel with ice, be constantly aware of the level of the water, and amount of ice. Be prepared to evacuate.”

Ice jams can occur from December to March, according to Carr. Although they can occur whenever the weather is cold enough, he said historically most form in January, February and March. That’s according to a January 1996 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report titled “Ice Jam Flooding and Mitigation, Lower Platte River Basin, Nebraska.”

Carr said whenever there are flowing floodwaters, roads and bridges can be washed away quickly.

“It is important to remember that, even if water looks shallow, do not drive into flooded, or potentially washed-out areas,” he said. “Floodwaters and washouts can be deceptively deep and people have been trapped in their vehicles and/or drowned when trying to cross flooded or washed-out areas.”

