Ice jam on north channel south of Gibbon

An ice jam has formed on the north channel of the Platte River south of Gibbon, Central Nebraska Natural Resources District reports.

David Carr, CPNRD range management specialist, said the channel of the river is backed up and causing minor lowland flooding.

With the cold winter season, we will begin seeing ice formation in the Platte River channels. Colder temperatures in the near term are going to lead to ice formation in the next few weeks. Rivers are running above normal flows this year due to higher precipitation. If enough ice forms, it can jam together, causing the river water to escape the banks and cause flooding.

Once ice completely clogs a waterway, the water can back up quickly. It can occur any time, day or night.

If you live near a river channel with ice, be constantly aware of the level of the water, and amount of ice. Be prepared to evacuate.

Ice jams can occur from December through March. Although they can occur whenever the weather is cold enough, historically most in January, February and March, according to a January 1996 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report titled “Ice Jam Flooding and Mitigation, Lower Platte River Basin, Nebraska.”

Whenever there are flowing floodwaters, roads and bridges can be washed away quickly. It is important to remember that even if water looks shallow, do not drive into flooded or potentially washed out areas. Floodwaters and washouts can be deceptively deep and people have been trapped in their vehicles and/or drowned when trying to cross flooded or washed out areas.