Ice skating in Grand Island: A chance to get outside and do something different

For those who skate at Stuhr Museum, the fence around the rink comes in very handy.

Many who try the Glaciarium are first-time skaters, so they're not tearing around the ice with wild abandon. It's good to have something to hold on to.

This is the second winter for the 40- by 60-foot outdoor rink, which opened in December of 2021. The Glaciarium is on the southwest side of the museum grounds, near the rural church.

Hours were expanded over the Christmas break, but for the rest of the winter, skating is limited to Saturdays and Sundays. The rink will probably be open through March.

For a while around noon Saturday, seven people were on the ice.

Four of them were Mike and Bri Olson and their children, Ella, 8, and Paxton, 4.

The best thing about the experience was "being able to get outside and do something different," Bri said. It was a good, active family experience, she said.

The Olsons are Stuhr members.

Bri said her daughter had been wanting to come to the rink for a couple of months.

Ella, correcting her mother's language, said she'd been "dying" to come. On Saturday, the timing just worked out.

Paxton and his dad were on the ice for a while, but Paxton fell and "wasn't having it anymore," his mother said.

How many times did Bri and her daughter fall? "Too many to count," Bri said.

Ella, a third-grader at Gates Elementary, had been on ice once before, as a youngster at Mahoney State Park.

How did Mike Olson find skating? "Dangerous, for me," he said.

He never fell. "But I was very close several times."

Ella said she'd like to skate again. But to get better, she might need instruction from someone outside the family.

"I can't teach you," her mom said, smiling.

The ice at the Glaciarium is synthetic. But because of recent weather, the skaters Saturday were probably skating on two kinds of ice -- real and artificial.

Financially, use of the Glaciarium makes the most sense for Stuhr members.

The activity, which includes skate rental, costs $8 for members and $12 for non-members. But non-members also have to pay the normal cost of museum admission.

Stuhr points out that skaters are also able to enjoy everything else the museum has to offer.

Inside the heated shack, you can buy hot chocolate, coffee and candy bars for $2. The shack was manned Saturday by Becky Otte.

Music is pumped out over an outdoor speaker for skaters to enjoy.

You can bring your own skates to the Glaciarium. A staff member will just have to make sure they're suitable for the ice.

Reservations are accepted for the Glaciarium, but they're not required. For information, call 308-385-5316 or send an email to info@stuhrmuseum.org.

After ice skating for the first time, many people are glad to get the skates off and start walking again on flat earth.

But they're also glad they enjoyed the fresh air and tried something different.