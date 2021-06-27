IdeaBank Marking chooses Multicultural Coalition as recipient of 24-hour IdeaThon

IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings has chosen the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island to receive 24 hours of free marketing services in its first ever IdeaThon.

IdeaBank’s team of strategists, designers, programmers and copywriters will work from noon July 22 to noon July 23 to create resources supporting the Multicultural Coalition’s Immigrant Story Walk.

The coalition was chosen to receive the in-kind grant up to $24,000 after a competitive application process.

“Every year, we have an annual event to tell the stories of immigrants in our community, and this year we’re promoting our Immigrant Story Walk,” said Audrey Lutz, Multicultural Coalition executive director. “We’re really excited for all of IdeaBank’s fun ideas to make this event possible.”

The Immigrant Story Walk is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Stuhr Museum. Stations will simulate the odds and risks associated with the immigration process, contrasting the late 1800s with how it’s done today.

The evening will also include a silent auction.