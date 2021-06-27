IdeaBank Marking chooses Multicultural Coalition as recipient of 24-hour IdeaThon

IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings has chosen the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island to receive 24 hours of free marketing services in its first ever IdeaThon.
IdeaBank’s team of strategists, designers, programmers and copywriters will work from noon July 22 to noon July 23 to create resources supporting the Multicultural Coalition’s Immigrant Story Walk.
The coalition was chosen to receive the in-kind grant up to $24,000 after a competitive application process.
“Every year, we have an annual event to tell the stories of immigrants in our community, and this year we’re promoting our Immigrant Story Walk,” said Audrey Lutz, Multicultural Coalition executive director. “We’re really excited for all of IdeaBank’s fun ideas to make this event possible.”
The Immigrant Story Walk is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Stuhr Museum. Stations will simulate the odds and risks associated with the immigration process, contrasting the late 1800s with how it’s done today.
The evening will also include a silent auction.
“Audrey’s team is thrilled to have help for this year’s event. Their resources are tight — both time and money — so they’re pumped to have the extra help in sharing the story behind the Immigrant Story Walk,” said IdeaBank owner Sherma Jones. “We’re excited to partner with them in marketing this event. It’s an opportunity to showcase their organization as an indispensable resource for the region.”
IdeaBank Marketing is located at 701 W. Second St. in Hastings. During the lock-in style marathon, IdeaBank’s team will define marketing strategy and create promotional messaging and materials in a 24-hour creative binge.
The public will be able to watch the progress through social media check-ins throughout the day and into the night.
“I think people will find it fun to tune in and see what happens behind the scenes,” Jones said. “It feels a little bit like magic, the creative process — when in fact, it takes good strategy, a talented team and a lot of hard work.”
Other central Nebraska nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for next year’s IdeaThon, scheduled for July 21-22, 2022. For more information, contact IdeaBank at (402) 463-0588 or ideabankmarketing.com.