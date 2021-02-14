If it’s colder than Hoth, it’s time for a Runza

Sometimes watching a classic movie is the perfect answer.

I’m sure that I’m not the only one who has put a certain all-time great from 1980 on repeat during the past week.

“The Empire Strikes Back” is the right film at the right time.

There is nothing like watching the beginning of the best of the Star Wars movies to warm up during our frigid winter weather.

I’m in the mood to move to nice, balmy Hoth if anyone would bother to pick me up in their Milliennium Falcon.

It is pretty sad when watching some science fiction about an ice planet can warm you up, but that’s where we’re at — along with much of the country.

Have you noticed? It’s cold out.

It’ll smack you in the face like a wampa and make you want to climb into the nearest tauntaun carcass for warmth.

I’m trying to remember the last time central Nebraska went through this long of a cold stretch, but my brain keeps freezing up.

While it’s easy to feel sorry for ourselves about this weather — be careful about those tears freezing to your cheeks — some people have it worse.