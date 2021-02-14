If it’s colder than Hoth, it’s time for a Runza

Sometimes watching a classic movie is the perfect answer.
I’m sure that I’m not the only one who has put a certain all-time great from 1980 on repeat during the past week.
“The Empire Strikes Back” is the right film at the right time.
There is nothing like watching the beginning of the best of the Star Wars movies to warm up during our frigid winter weather.
I’m in the mood to move to nice, balmy Hoth if anyone would bother to pick me up in their Milliennium Falcon.
It is pretty sad when watching some science fiction about an ice planet can warm you up, but that’s where we’re at — along with much of the country.
Have you noticed? It’s cold out.
It’ll smack you in the face like a wampa and make you want to climb into the nearest tauntaun carcass for warmth.
I’m trying to remember the last time central Nebraska went through this long of a cold stretch, but my brain keeps freezing up.
While it’s easy to feel sorry for ourselves about this weather — be careful about those tears freezing to your cheeks — some people have it worse.
We are used to this type of cold, snowy weather, at least in smaller doses.
But how about Texas? Dallas can get a taste of winter, but forecasts of 3-8 inches of snow and minus-15 wind chills from a storm is as unusual as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not saying anything controversial during an entire National Football League season.
Even the Houston area was seeing highs in the lower 40s. If you live in a location where furnaces aren’t overly common and you might need to fire up the oven to heat a home, that can be tough.
I’m surprised that Texas hasn’t declared war on Canada yet due to this invasion of cold air. When will we start building a wall along the border to prevent this from ever happening again?
Back in Nebraska, the cold weather proved to be good news for some people.
Whoever was the marketing genius that invented Runza’s “Temperature Tuesday” promotion deserves a raise.
In January and February on Tuesdays, a Runza is the price of the temperature at 6 a.m. with the purchase of fries and a drink.
So when we hit a really cold spell, people spill out to their local Runza in such numbers that the Nebraska State Patrol is tweeting about traffic issues around some restaurant locations.
Not to be all negative, but I have two issues. First of all, if it is minus 15 degrees, I don’t expect a free Runza. I expect a free Runza and 15 cents off of my fries and drink purchase. It’s only fair.
Secondly, why in the world is everybody rushing out for a free Runza on a frigid day? I’ll wait until uncommonly warm weather gives me a 30-degree day. Yes, I’m spending a whopping 30 cents more, but I also avoid the hospital bill for frostbite from when I had to roll down my window for 30 seconds to acquire a steaming fresh Runza from the drive-thru.
But since Runza announced it sold more than 83,000 of its signature sandwiches on this past Tuesday, I guess few others share my concerns.
This cold weather also can be good for those who don’t want to be trapped by the commercialism that is Valentine’s Day.
It’s not easy to keep roses healthy in these temperatures, so there’s a good excuse to avoid that purchase. Jewelry and chocolates are safer, but what if you slip on the icy, snowy ground while carrying them and send them flying into a snowbank? Can’t risk that either.
I suggest the perfect way to spend this Valentine’s Day with your loved one is snuggling up on the couch and warming up by watching “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Ah, warm Hoth.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com