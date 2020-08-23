If these barber chair footrests could talk, they could tell some stories

During the lifespan of a 100-year-old barber chair, just imagine whose shoes found its footrest.
Art Anson has thought about the people who’ve used his chair, which was built in 1914.
At one time, the chair was used at the old Kearney air base.
That’s an emotional thing to think about, he says.
“A lot of those boys didn’t come home,” Anson said.
Anson, who owns Premiere Barber Studio, regularly recovers the seat and back of the barber chair. But the footrest shows evidence of all the shoes and boots it has supported. Over the course of a century, even cast iron gets a little worn down.
The chair was manufactured by the Theo A. Kochs Co. of Chicago.
Retired barber Tom Jarzynka also has an antique barber chair, which was made by Koken Barbers’ Supply of St. Louis, and it is more than 100 years old.
Jarzynka retired earlier this year after almost 56 years of cutting hair. The last 22 of those years were spent at Tom’s Barber Shop, 622 W. Fourth St.
Jarzynka, 76, keeps his old workhorse in his garage.
Like Anson’s chair, it is a durable blend of iron and white porcelain. The hydraulic lift still operates perfectly, the same way it did when the throne was built.
Jarzynka has owned the chair since 1967. From then until 1998, he used it at Jarzynka’s Barbershop in Ashton. He never used the chair in Grand Island.
He believes the chair originally was used in the Boelus area. It was recovered in 1950 by Ray Ciemnoczolowski of Cairo, who had a harness shop.
In 2009, Jarzynka had Sioux Plating of Sioux City, Iowa, nickel-plate all of the chair’s metal parts. He and Mark Peters took the chair apart and put it back together after the rechroming.
Jarzynka points out with pride that the “chair has never been welded on.” Welding wasn’t needed because it never has been broken.
The old chair, by the way, is for sale. Jarzynka is asking $3,000 for it.
Anson bought his old chair in 1989, when it was for sale at Heartland Antiques. It previously was used in Shelton.
The footrests have two sections. The one that extends out farther was built for the days when barbers did shaving. The padding on the extended portion is meant to provide comfort for those customers as they leaned back and stretched out their legs. They rested their heads on an attached headrest.
Anson, 66, shaved a few customers at the old Drive-In Barbers. Jarzynka also did some shaving back in Ashton.
Way back when, barbers did a lot of shaving.
“It used to be that the barber was busy every morning shaving the businessman before he went to work,” Anson said.
He tells some good stories about old barbers.
One could hit a spittoon from across the room. Some old barber shops were equipped with bathtubs.
Anson has three old spittoons in his shop. They are not meant to be used.
But the old barber chair gets plenty of use.
“Thousands of people have been in this chair,” said the Spalding native.
Off the top of his head, Jarzynka figures he cut an average of 15 heads on weekdays and 10 on Saturdays, which figures out to almost a quarter of a million haircuts in 56 years.
Anson has another chair, built in 1960, that he uses when customers need a shampoo.
But he has no plans to get rid of his old reliable.
“I love my old chair. I absolutely love it,” he said.