If these barber chair footrests could talk, they could tell some stories

Jarzynka has owned the chair since 1967. From then until 1998, he used it at Jarzynka’s Barbershop in Ashton. He never used the chair in Grand Island.

He believes the chair originally was used in the Boelus area. It was recovered in 1950 by Ray Ciemnoczolowski of Cairo, who had a harness shop.

In 2009, Jarzynka had Sioux Plating of Sioux City, Iowa, nickel-plate all of the chair’s metal parts. He and Mark Peters took the chair apart and put it back together after the rechroming.

Jarzynka points out with pride that the “chair has never been welded on.” Welding wasn’t needed because it never has been broken.

The old chair, by the way, is for sale. Jarzynka is asking $3,000 for it.

Anson bought his old chair in 1989, when it was for sale at Heartland Antiques. It previously was used in Shelton.

The footrests have two sections. The one that extends out farther was built for the days when barbers did shaving. The padding on the extended portion is meant to provide comfort for those customers as they leaned back and stretched out their legs. They rested their heads on an attached headrest.