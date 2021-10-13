 Skip to main content
IHOP coming to Grand Island; work underway at Northwest Commons
IHOP - Grand Island

Work has begun on an IHOP restaurant in Grand Island’s Northwest Commons, facing Highway 281.

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

Here’s some news hot off the griddle: IHOP is coming to Grand Island.

Construction has begun on the restaurant, which will be behind Ken’s Appliance and Burlington, facing Highway 281. It will be directly across the highway from Discount Tire.

The restaurant will be owned by Mohanad Khmous of Manhattan, Kan.

Khmous was honored by IHOP Restaurants as its 2015 Franchisee of the Year. He and his wife, Annie, operate the restaurants.

Asked when the Grand Island location might open, Annie didn’t waffle. She said they hope to have the restaurant open in December.

It will total 4,555 square feet.

Ray O’Connor of Grand Island sold the land, which is in Northwest Commons, to Khmous.

Khmous currently owns five IHOPs in Kansas and three in Missouri. This will be his first location in Nebraska.

Khmous doesn’t want to operate too many restaurants because he and his wife like to keep close tabs on each.

“We’re usually in each of our stores multiple times during the week,” Annie said.

IHOP restaurants serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. There are 1,650 locations in all 50 states and in various countries around the world. IHOP company began in 1958.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

