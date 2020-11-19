Illusionist’s performance Wednesday night was in person — not virtual

At his show Wednesday night at GI Free Church, illusionist David Laflin made items vanish, including a silk handkerchief and a walking cane.
Before the show, some might have wondered if COVID-19 fears would make the audience disappear.
Fortunately, Laflin did not perform to an empty auditorium.
Laflin, who lives in Highlands Ranch, Colo., is a familiar face at Evangelical Free Church. Wednesday’s show was his sixth performance at the Grand Island church. Fifty or 60 people turned out to welcome him back.
Laflin and his wife, Teesha, have a successful ministry. Teesha was not able to join him Wednesday. She was back home with their four kids, who are between the ages of 4 and 11.
The first half to two-thirds of Laflin’s show is “super fun,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s pretty high energy at the start,” he said. “We’ll make some predictions and hopefully see them come true.”
In addition to making objects disappear, a table floats in the air.
The performance has been adjusted because of the coronavirus. Normally, audience members come onstage. People “will still interact, but they’ll do it from their seats,” he said. Only a couple of times would people join Laflin on the stage.
“From the start, I make it clear everything I do is basically an illusion. I don’t have any secret magic powers,” he said. “It’s just all tricks, illusions — a hobby that anybody can learn and practice, like playing an instrument.”
As the show continues, Laflin notes that “there are a lot of other illusions in the world, essentially things that we are led to believe are true, that ultimately are not true.”
He then asks, “What can we believe? What is true? What is real?”
He eventually shares “the message of Jesus Christ and how our hope can be found in him. No matter what we face — the ups and downs of this world around us — Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever,” he said. “He is that one true thing we can rely on and know that his truth and his love and his hope is not an illusion.”
Eighty percent of the work Laflin does is in churches.
Laflin, 42, is an ordained pastor.
His father, Duane, also combines magic with a message. He once appeared at GI Free Church himself.
But Laflin did not intentionally follow his father’s footsteps into the world of illusion.
When his father, who’s also a pastor, was unable to spend a month in India, he sent his son instead. It was at that point that David decided he should learn a few tricks.
Laflin has appeared in 46 states and 12 countries on five continents.
He and his wife do a lot of mission work. In January, the family spent a month in Guatemala.
The magic tricks make people open to their message, he said. The Laflins are often invited places by churches and charitable organizations. The tricks help “people understand that they’re there to help,” said Laflin, who did not wear a mask onstage Wednesday night.
Until he was 13, Laflin lived in Rapid City, S.D. The family then moved to Sterling, Colo.
Laflin didn’t plan to be a minister. At Buena Vista University in Iowa, he studied business management.
Wednesday’s performance was partly meant to get kids ready for GI Free’s Rock Solid ministry, which will hopefully return in January.
Laflin’s appearance was not livestreamed, so if no one had shown up, it would have been to an audience of none.
But he didn’t mind if the crowd was small. It’s important, he said, just to let people know that GI Free is still operating, and still ministering to people.
