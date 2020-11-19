Illusionist’s performance Wednesday night was in person — not virtual

“From the start, I make it clear everything I do is basically an illusion. I don’t have any secret magic powers,” he said. “It’s just all tricks, illusions — a hobby that anybody can learn and practice, like playing an instrument.”

As the show continues, Laflin notes that “there are a lot of other illusions in the world, essentially things that we are led to believe are true, that ultimately are not true.”

He then asks, “What can we believe? What is true? What is real?”

He eventually shares “the message of Jesus Christ and how our hope can be found in him. No matter what we face — the ups and downs of this world around us — Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever,” he said. “He is that one true thing we can rely on and know that his truth and his love and his hope is not an illusion.”

Eighty percent of the work Laflin does is in churches.

Laflin, 42, is an ordained pastor.

His father, Duane, also combines magic with a message. He once appeared at GI Free Church himself.

But Laflin did not intentionally follow his father’s footsteps into the world of illusion.