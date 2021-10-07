Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for BOOKS coming Oct. 16

GRAND ISLAND - The Heartland United Way is hosting the sixth annual Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books fundraising event on Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Funds raised from Imagination Bacon will go toward the Imagination Library Program, which provides free books every month in the mail to enrolled children age 0-5 in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

Imagination Bacon will be held in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park, where there will be live and silent auctions, as well as live entertainment by Midwest Dueling Pianos. Every ticket holder will receive unlimited samplings of savory bacon bites and unique craft beers (and wine) and a tasting pilsner glass.

Tickets are $30 each and are on sale now at HeartlandUnitedWay.org or Imagination Bacon on Facebook.

Heartland United Way’s Imagination Library Program serves more than 3,100 local children in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.