Immigrant Story Walk to celebrate path to citizenship

“We picked them because of the different help they have provided us,” Reyna said. “Sticky Rice has helped us with different events and Amur has helped us in the office, donating furniture. There’s a lot of people who help us, so it’s hard to pick who gets these awards.”

Stuhr Museum also is participating in this year’s event by offering a virtual tour of its exhibits.

“The museum is thrilled to partner with the Multicultural Coalition for the Immigrant Story Walk,” said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler. “We portray the story of our county’s first immigrants, and so it is only natural and good that we share in that continuing story of our newest citizens and how we all build community together. It is really exciting.”

Having the event online is the safest option for engaging the community as COVID cases continue to rise in Hall County.

Something is lost, though, in having the event online. It is intended to bring together people from different walks of life. That connection is lost in a virtual setting, Reyna said.

“It’s people who are donors and just became citizens that, in a normal setting, would probably not interact with each other,” she said. “This is a good spot where everyone feels safe and you can interact with others.”