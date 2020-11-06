Immigrant Story Walk to celebrate path to citizenship

To celebrate immigrants who have completed the path to become citizens, Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island will have its annual Immigrant Story Walk on Saturday.
Because of the pandemic, though, the event will be an online-only event hosted via Facebook Live.
The event this year includes a Stuhr Museum virtual tour at 5 p.m. and Story Walk trivia contest at 6 with a chance to earn cash and gift prizes for the top competitors.
Honoring those who have become citizens and helping others to understand the immigration experience is a key mission for the Multicultural Coalition.
“The process to become a citizen is not easy,” said Joseline Reyna, MCC communications director. “Becoming a citizen is a very impactful thing in their lives. It’s as simple as, people that became citizens last year are able to vote this year.”
Awards also will be given to those who have helped the Grand Island area community and the MCC in its efforts.
This year’s recipients are:
— Amur Equipment Finance, 2020 Outstanding Business Partner.
— Sticky Rice, a Grand Island food truck, 2020 Outstanding Community Partner.
— Don Deitemeyer, 2020 Servant Leader.
“We picked them because of the different help they have provided us,” Reyna said. “Sticky Rice has helped us with different events and Amur has helped us in the office, donating furniture. There’s a lot of people who help us, so it’s hard to pick who gets these awards.”
Stuhr Museum also is participating in this year’s event by offering a virtual tour of its exhibits.
“The museum is thrilled to partner with the Multicultural Coalition for the Immigrant Story Walk,” said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler. “We portray the story of our county’s first immigrants, and so it is only natural and good that we share in that continuing story of our newest citizens and how we all build community together. It is really exciting.”
Having the event online is the safest option for engaging the community as COVID cases continue to rise in Hall County.
Something is lost, though, in having the event online. It is intended to bring together people from different walks of life. That connection is lost in a virtual setting, Reyna said.
“It’s people who are donors and just became citizens that, in a normal setting, would probably not interact with each other,” she said. “This is a good spot where everyone feels safe and you can interact with others.”
Helping the community’s immigrants to become citizens is “an honor and a great experience,” Reyna said.
“People come back and show us their citizenship certificate, or they’re grateful for the work we provide for them,” she said.
Among its services, MCC provides classes for practicing conversational English and to practice the 100 civic questions on the test.
Such services are only possible with community support and volunteers, Reyna said.
No registration is necessary to watch the event via Facebook Live on the MCC Facebook account or to participate in the online trivia.
To register for the chance to win prizes, visit mcofgi.org/events. The cost is $10.
For more information, contact Reyna at 308-385-5242 or by email at joseline@mcofgi.org.
