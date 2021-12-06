Immigration, labor, taxes topics of Republican gubernatorial forum in Kearney

KEARNEY — More than 350 people attended a Republican gubernatorial candidates forum Sunday in Kearney hosted by the Nebraska Farm Bureau. The forum focused on agriculture and rural issues.
Republican candidates are Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau.
Nebraska’s primary election is scheduled for May 10, 2022. The general election follows on Nov. 8.
The candidates are vying for the seat currently occupied by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who finishes his second term next year and is term-limited.
At Sunday’s forum the candidates were asked questions by reporters who cover rural and agricultural issues, The questions included such topics as immigration, taxes, how to grow the state’s agricultural and rural areas, federal government involvement in the economy, fiscal responsibility and technology issues, such as broadband expansion into rural areas.
With the agricultural industry facing labor shortages, some people have advocated letting more immigrants into the country.
Thibodeau said state funds should not be used to ”help any immigrants that have come to our state illegally.”
“Illegal immigration is bringing in crime and it’s an issue and it’s hurting our public safety,” he said. “If we have immigrants that are here legally, and they want to take advantage of learning our English language in doing those things, we should support that, but we need to make sure that they are here legally and they are following the same rules that everyday Nebraskans follow.”
While the state’s unemployment rate of 1.9% sounds good, Lindstrom is concerned that it’s too low and could be detrimental to the economy.
He said the state’s agricultural industry has stepped up in creating employment opportunities in the state, but the big question is how to fill the jobs needed to grow the economy.
Lindstrom said there are more than 50,000 unfilled jobs in the state.
He suggested a guest worker program for people who want to live and work in the United States, along with other ways to bring workers to the state.
Pillen also said as governor he would work on effective ways to convince the state’s young people to remain here to have careers and raise families.
“It’s all about our best and our brightest and we’ve really got to focus on stopping the brain drain to keep our best here now,” he said.
To keep those young people in Nebraska, especially in rural area, education is a priority, Pillen said.
“Everybody has a skill set to join into the 21st century,” he said. “It’s the key for our future.”
Herbster said it is also important to draw young people to Nebraska by focusing on making the state a center of technological innovation.
“We need to create opportunities to put young people to work in jobs in high-tech positions,” he said.
Herbster also addressed immigration, emphasizing the need to curb the flow of people coming into the country illegally.
“I know the importance of legal immigration,” he said. “That’s how America was founded. All of us here are from some lineage that came across to America because they wanted to honor our flag. They wanted to honor God. They wanted to speak English, and they wanted to be an American.”
Connely said the pandemic has created labor shortages, but as the economy pulls out of the impact of the pandemic, many labor problems will adjust themselves.
He also said for those who want to enter the United States legally, the process is complicated and time consuming. He suggested ways to streamline the process, such as opening offices in other countries to help speed up the process.
Regarding keeping young people in the state and developing a pool of well-educated agricultural workers, Connely would like to see a greater emphasis on agricultural education in Nebraska schools.
“We need to have agriculture taught more in our schools, and we need to have apprenticeship programs,” he said.
Ridenour said the state needs to be tough on illegal immigrants and develop strategies to retain young people in the state. He also said technology can make things more efficient without eliminating the need for human labor.
“There are things that we can do to be able to embrace technology because it’s not the future, it is today,” he said. “We can use that to enhance our businesses, including the agriculture industry.”
Reforming the state tax code is another issue the candidates discussed.
Lindstrom, who said as a state senator he has helped pass tax reform in the Legislature, said an important aspect of tax reform is making sure rural school districts are adequately funded.
“We’re going to make sure that the No. 1 agenda is lower property taxes,” he said.
Pillen said when funding education, “We have to figure out a way to have a fair and equitable solution for all of our kids across the state.”
He said the current system is complicated, inequitable and outdated.
“We have to change the formula,” Pillen said. “The State of Nebraska has an obligation to have funding for every student. That’s the direction we have to go.”
Herbster said, “I have a very simple plan and that is we have to rewrite the entire tax structure for our state. That means we’ve got to look at every single thing. We have to look at entitlements. We have to look at a consumption-based tax. We’ve got to look at property tax.”
He said parents in Nebraska should be empowered to choose the best education for their children.
“That’s incredibly important that we have public schools, we have private schools, we have charter schools, we have home schools,” Herbster said.
“The future of the entire country is the young people who become our next leaders,” he said.
Connely, who was an educational director in Japan, said that Japan is an example of a country that has a very high level of education for its students on a budget that is half of what the U.S. invests in its children’s education.
“We have a tremendous amount of waste in our education program,” he said.
Connely said ways to cut the waste include cutting the number of employees at the state Department of Education and using the financial resources of the schools more efficiently, especially in the area of classroom technology.
Ridenour said the governor does not have the authority to change the state’s property tax system.
“We must work with the Legislature,” he said. “We need leadership that can help our legislators prioritize, to direct it to prioritizing regular legislation measures that will actually fix property taxes. This is a top priority. It’s not something that we just need to fix. It has to be fixed. It has to be fixed now.”
Thibodeau said the state needs to rewrite its entire tax code.
“It’s not working for our students,” she said. “It’s not working for the rural areas of our state.”
To accomplish that, Thibodeau said, it has to happen on the local level.
“The governor is going to have to be a leader in getting the Legislature, the cities, the counties and the school boards at the table,” she said.
Candidate information:
— Michael Connely was born in Broken Bow. He served in the Marine Corps from 1979 to 1985. His education includes undergraduate studies at Los Angeles Community College, Palomar College, the University of Maryland, the University of Nebraska in Omaha, the University of the State of New York and Excelsior College. He attended the University of Oklahoma, the International English Communications College (Japan) and the Heriot Watt University (Scotland) for graduate study.
Connely’s professional experience includes working in communication/navigation aviation electronics. He obtained a military intelligence final secret clearance. He also has a New York teaching certification, a medical laboratory certification and Japanese educational administration certification
— Charles Herbster is from Falls City. He is a farmer and the owner and chief executive officer of Carico Farms Inc. and Herbster Angus Farms Inc. in Falls City, North American Breeders Inc. in Berryville, Va., Agri-Solutions Inc. in Red Oak, Iowa, Judy’s Dream Inc. in Omaha and Conklin Company Inc., with executive offices in Kansas City, Mo., and manufacturing and distribution in Shakopee, Minn.
He is active in Republican politics and continues to serve as the national chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee for former President Donald Trump. He is a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Cattlemen Association, American Angus Association and the National Rifle Association. Additionally, He has been involved with the National Day of Prayer for more than a decade.
— Brett Lindstrom has been a member of the state Senate, representing District 18, since Jan. 7, 2015. His current term ends on Jan. 4, 2023.
He is a graduage of Millard West High School and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. He is a financial analyst
Lindstrom was a 2012 Republican candidate for the U.S. House to represent the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska. He was defeated by incumbent Lee Terry in the primary on May 15, 2012.
— Jim Pillen grew up on a farm in Platte County and raised pigs with his father, Dale. He graduated from Lakeview High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then earned a doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University. In 1983, he returned to Nebraska and opened a small animal practice and swine consulting practice.
In 1993, he started Pillen Family Farms. In 2003, he added DNA Genetics.
Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics are now a multigenerational family-run business, employing more than 1,100 people.
The Columbus resident is a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Administration Advisory Board and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, on which he represents 15 counties in northeast Nebraska and served as chair in 2020.
— Breland Ridenour, a 33-year-old computer professional from the Elkhorn area of Omaha.
Raytheon Technologies hired him in 2008 for U.S. Department of Defense work. He then spent a decade with the University of Nebraska Medical Center before becoming information technology manager in 2018 of Skarda Equipment Co., an Omaha industrial equipment supplier.
— Theresa Thibodeau served in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 6 (western/central Omaha) from 2017 to 2018. She was appointed to her seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts following the resignation of Sen. Joni Craighead.
Thibodeau was born in Kansas City, Mo. and attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 1996-1998, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
She and her husband are a franchise owner of the Primrose School of La Vista, a day care and preschool chain that operates throughout the United States. She also serves on the Omaha Personnel Board as well as the boards of the La Vista Community Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.