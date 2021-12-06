Immigration, labor, taxes topics of Republican gubernatorial forum in Kearney

Herbster said, “I have a very simple plan and that is we have to rewrite the entire tax structure for our state. That means we’ve got to look at every single thing. We have to look at entitlements. We have to look at a consumption-based tax. We’ve got to look at property tax.”

He said parents in Nebraska should be empowered to choose the best education for their children.

“That’s incredibly important that we have public schools, we have private schools, we have charter schools, we have home schools,” Herbster said.

“The future of the entire country is the young people who become our next leaders,” he said.

Connely, who was an educational director in Japan, said that Japan is an example of a country that has a very high level of education for its students on a budget that is half of what the U.S. invests in its children’s education.

“We have a tremendous amount of waste in our education program,” he said.

Connely said ways to cut the waste include cutting the number of employees at the state Department of Education and using the financial resources of the schools more efficiently, especially in the area of classroom technology.