'Impossible things:' Nearly half of Heartland Lutheran students involved in 'Cinderella'

The musical running this weekend at Heartland Lutheran High School will be a bigger production than Heartland audiences are accustomed to.

The school presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Friday through Sunday.

“It’s a fun musical and considering the fact that we’re a small high school, I think the audience will be impressed with the level of talent that we have. The kids are doing a wonderful job,” said Denny Sorge, one of the production’s three directors.

Between the cast and crew, 25 students are involved in the musical. The high school has an enrollment of 52.

The students began rehearsals in January.

“They’ve put in a lot of hours,” said Katie Bolin, another director. “They’ve worked very hard, and we’re very proud of the effort they’ve put forth.”

The slogan of the production, taken from one of the show’s songs, is “Impossible things are happening every day!”

Senior Maggie Bexten, who plays the Fairy Godmother, says audience members will be “surprised at what we can accomplish with such a small group.”

The show’s Prince Charming, junior Josh Nikodym, says the scale will be bigger than what Heartland has done the last couple of years. The level isn’t what people are used to seeing at a small school, Nikodym said. He agreed with Bolin that the students have worked hard.

Senior Abigail Niemeier, who plays Cinderella, likes to see a play develop from its early stages.

At the beginning, actors are just running their lines “and it doesn’t really look like anything,” Niemeier said.

Then the actors get “their lines memorized and it starts to look like a bit more of a show.”

The actors master their voice inflections and facial expressions. The lights are turned on. The audience is added, and “you just have this fantastic show that you’ve seen progress from start to end and it’s really fantastic just to see that progression,” Niemeier said.

Niemeier says every young girl dresses up as a princess. Getting to actually play the part “has been a lot of fun. It’s been a big role to fill, but definitely so much fun.”

Nikodym notes that a lot of guys never get a chance to play Prince Charming, so he’s enjoying it.

Wendy McCarty, the third director, pointed out that this is the 65th anniversary, almost to the day, of the television performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” That show, starring Julie Andrews, aired March 31, 1957.

With the Heartland Lutheran production, the directors are asking the audience to use their imagination.

The show has “a very minimalist set,” McCarty said. In addition, the theme of using one’s imagination “just flows through the show.”

The focus “is on the actors and actresses themselves and their ability to really become their characters” and shine in the show’s musical numbers, she said.

The set features an imaginary door and an imaginary window “along with a lot of other things that are imaginary. But you will believe that all of it’s there,” McCarty said.

The cast also includes Zach Rathman, Abby Klatt, Carly Niemoth, Nana Chanh, Han Nguyen, Ross Novotne, Steven Melnick, Victor Gaunt, Kiki Nyanok, Ethan Reynolds, Morgan Syms and Penelope McCarty.

The accompanist is Cindy Dennis. Bob Fusselman is lighting engineer and Betty Seim handles sound.

