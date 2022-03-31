 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Impossible things:' Nearly half of Heartland Lutheran students involved in 'Cinderella'

Heartland Lutheran - Cinderella

Cinderella, right, played by Abby Niemeier sings while her Fairy Godmother, Maggie Bexten watches in Wednesday night's rehearsal at Heartland Lutheran High School.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

The musical running this weekend at Heartland Lutheran High School will be a bigger production than Heartland audiences are accustomed to.

The school presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Friday through Sunday.

“It’s a fun musical and considering the fact that we’re a small high school, I think the audience will be impressed with the level of talent that we have. The kids are doing a wonderful job,” said Denny Sorge, one of the production’s three directors.

Between the cast and crew, 25 students are involved in the musical. The high school has an enrollment of 52.

Heartland Lutheran - Cinderella

Prince Charming, Josh Nikodym places the glass slipper Cinderella, Abby Niemeier'S foot during rehearsal at Heartland Lutheran High School Wednesday night.

The students began rehearsals in January.

“They’ve put in a lot of hours,” said Katie Bolin, another director. “They’ve worked very hard, and we’re very proud of the effort they’ve put forth.”

The slogan of the production, taken from one of the show’s songs, is “Impossible things are happening every day!”

Senior Maggie Bexten, who plays the Fairy Godmother, says audience members will be “surprised at what we can accomplish with such a small group.”

The show’s Prince Charming, junior Josh Nikodym, says the scale will be bigger than what Heartland has done the last couple of years. The level isn’t what people are used to seeing at a small school, Nikodym said. He agreed with Bolin that the students have worked hard.

Senior Abigail Niemeier, who plays Cinderella, likes to see a play develop from its early stages.

At the beginning, actors are just running their lines “and it doesn’t really look like anything,” Niemeier said.

Then the actors get “their lines memorized and it starts to look like a bit more of a show.”

Heartland Lutheran - Cinderella

Stepsisters, Nana Chanh, left, and Han Nguyen, argue during a scene of Cinderella in Wednesday night's dress rehearsal at Heartland Lutheran high school. The show runs April 1, 2 and 3.

The actors master their voice inflections and facial expressions. The lights are turned on. The audience is added, and “you just have this fantastic show that you’ve seen progress from start to end and it’s really fantastic just to see that progression,” Niemeier said.

Niemeier says every young girl dresses up as a princess. Getting to actually play the part “has been a lot of fun. It’s been a big role to fill, but definitely so much fun.”

Nikodym notes that a lot of guys never get a chance to play Prince Charming, so he’s enjoying it.

Wendy McCarty, the third director, pointed out that this is the 65th anniversary, almost to the day, of the television performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” That show, starring Julie Andrews, aired March 31, 1957.

With the Heartland Lutheran production, the directors are asking the audience to use their imagination.

The show has “a very minimalist set,” McCarty said. In addition, the theme of using one’s imagination “just flows through the show.”

Heartland Lutheran - Cinderella

Cinderella, played by Abby Niemeier, second from right, and Prince Charming, played by Josh Nikodem, sing a song while the stepmother, Carly Niemoth, second from left, and stepsisters, Han Nguyen, left, and Nana Chanh are jealous during Wednesday night's rehearsal at Heartland Lutheran High School.

The focus “is on the actors and actresses themselves and their ability to really become their characters” and shine in the show’s musical numbers, she said.

The set features an imaginary door and an imaginary window “along with a lot of other things that are imaginary. But you will believe that all of it’s there,” McCarty said.

The cast also includes Zach Rathman, Abby Klatt, Carly Niemoth, Nana Chanh, Han Nguyen, Ross Novotne, Steven Melnick, Victor Gaunt, Kiki Nyanok, Ethan Reynolds, Morgan Syms and Penelope McCarty.

The accompanist is Cindy Dennis. Bob Fusselman is lighting engineer and Betty Seim handles sound.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

WHEN AND WHERE

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

What: Heartland Lutheran High School musical

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: 3900 W. Husker Highway

Tickets at the door: $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children in eighth grade and younger get in free with an accompanying adult.

Detour: Because of construction, you can’t get to the school on Husker Highway from the east. To arrive on Husker Highway, you’ll have to take either Stolley Park Road or Schimmer Drive.

