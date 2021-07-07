Improperly disposed fireworks cause house fire on South Blaine

A house fire at 1905 S. Blaine St. early Sunday morning was caused by improperly disposed of fireworks, says Division Chief Tim Hiemer of the Grand Island Fire Department.

The fireworks were placed in a trash can next to the garage, Hiemer said. The front of the garage and attic were damaged by fire.

In the main part of the house, most of the damage was done by smoke, he said. The damage was estimated at $45,000.

All four stations responded when the call went out at 1:16 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross was notified.

Between Thursday and Sunday, the Grand Island Police Department responded to 49 fireworks complaints. Capt. Jim Duering described that number as average, if not slightly below average.

In related news, Marv’s Fireworks reported the theft of fireworks from a stand at 805 N. Diers.

A suspect reportedly cut a lock and took about $3,500 worth of fireworks. The burglary was reported to GIPD Sunday morning.