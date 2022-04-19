In drug-induced mental state, Grand Island brothers believed they were the devil

Smoking a drug on Friday had two Grand Island brothers each believing they were the devil.

The Grand Island Police Department officers encountered the brothers, who are 18 and 21, when they responded to a disturbance at 2323 Bellwood Drive at about 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the brothers were under the influence of some type of drug(s).

“We do believe this is a drug-induced mental state, not a mental health issue,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. “What they were on we’re not sure, but one of the initial statements was that he smoked something and has been acting this way since then.”

Officers detained one brother while they were trying to figure out what was going on.

One of the brothers tried attacking officers while his brother was being escorted out of the residence. The 18-year-old was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer.