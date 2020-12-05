In his final year, Walnut teacher gets a big honor

He doesn’t know exactly what he’s going to do with the $5,000.

They’re moving into a new house, so he figures some of the money will go toward “something in the house.”

In addition, “I love to fish, so there’s probably some equipment coming my way.”

2020 has been a difficult year

Because of COVID-19, “this year has been hard on every teacher,” DeWitt said.

But he’s happy with in-person learning. “Us being in the classroom is 100% what our kids need.”

Teachers “appreciate the community doing what they’re doing to try and remain diligent in keeping everybody healthy. We’re going to all get through this, and the kids are going to benefit the most if we all keep fighting for keeping them in their rooms. That’s No. 1 right now.”

In teaching, DeWitt believes it’s all about relationships.

“You have to know who your kids are before you can teach them — before they respect you enough to learn from you,” he said. “So I make it a point to know each one individually as much as possible. I think every teacher should, and most of them do. Then once you build that relationship, the teaching part comes easy.”

