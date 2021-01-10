In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

“We also talked about maybe having a second stop at Wasmer where we would pick up another set of kids, bring them to the summer classes and then return them,” Smith said. “We thought about expanding that to include meals because we want to address every need that children could possibly have that would prevent them from participation and having the same opportunities as every other child.”

Smith said that with the scholarship allowing up to 50 children to attend each of Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure classes, it will create an opportunity for the museum to expand its offerings and sessions in the future.

Mike Milhon said that since he and his family are not able to buy birthday or Christmas presents for MacKenna every year, the scholarship will provide them a way to give in her name and make a difference for those in the community.

Those wishing to donate to the MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship may do so at stuhrmuseum.org or by calling the Stuhr Museum Foundation at 308-385-5316.

“I would invite anybody that knows us to donate to this scholarship,” Mike said. “It is a good thing to donate to and we hope that it grows.”

