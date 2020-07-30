The director of the Loup Basin Public Health Department knows that COVID-19 still is present in Nebraska but thinks loosening health restrictions was the right move for his nine-county area.
Charles Cone said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district is manageable, and returning to largely normal conditions is worth the risk.
On July 24, Loup Basin became the first Nebraska public health district to implement Phase 4 directed health measures.
Bars and restaurants in the district are able to return to business as normal in Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties. Not only are those businesses able to operate at full capacity, but also customers now may serve themselves at buffets.
Twelve days ago, the district had no active COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, it has eight. It’s possible that the number might increase after Nebraska’s Big Rodeo was held July 22-25 in Burwell.
But Cone thinks the number still will be manageable.
He said he respects the decisions made by other public health districts across the state, and he knows that moving into Phase 4 still presents some danger.
It’d be good that COVID-19 isn’t out there, he said. But as long as the number remains under control in the Loup Basin district, “we’re confident we’ve made the right decision,” Cone said.
Many people may have forgotten, but the reason Nebraska went to directed health measures in the first place was “so that we didn’t overwhelm the health care system and the ventilators,” he said.
“Where we’re at right now, the health care system’s in fine shape. In the whole state of Nebraska, it’s in fine shape,” Cone said. “In fact, it’s just about right where it was when the COVID-19 even became an issue in the state.”
In the Loup Basin district, groups are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance and masks still are encouraged. But bar and restaurant employees aren’t required to wear masks.
Helping local businesses
It’s important for bars and restaurants to be able to have 100% occupancy, Cone said.
“That’s kind of where they make their money,” he said. At 50% capacity, many of those businesses “can hardly break even.”
So why impose restrictions on those businesses, creating inconvenience for them, when the directed health measures “were imposed for a different reason?” Cone asks.
Loup Basin, based in Burwell, has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid-March. A total of 99 people have recovered and eight have died. Negative cases total 3,388.
Since mid-May, many people have visited Calamus State Recreation Area every weekend. And throughout the pandemic, “we’ve never really picked up a case that we know of that came from there,” Cone said.
Nebraska’s Big Rodeo brought a lot of people to Burwell last week “from all over the country,” he said. Not enough time has passed to see whether that event spawned any positive tests. The incubation period is from three days to two weeks.
Three weeks ago, the state high school rodeo finals were held in Burwell. That event drew a much smaller crowd.
“But we picked up zero cases out of that,” Cone said.
Even if the number of positive cases increases from Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, Cone thinks the district will be OK.
“COVID-19’s still out there,” he said. It’s possible there could be “a little bit of community spread.”
Still, he doesn’t think it makes much sense to shut everything down to wait and see.
“Sometimes, you can be a little bit overly protective,” Cone said.
Still some restrictions
Loup Basin will exercise caution.
“But we still have to consider the livelihoods of everybody else that lives in our health department district,” he said.
In the district, indoor gatherings still are limited to 75% of rated occupancy.
Cone said no restrictions might give people a false sense of security.
He knows the situation is different in places such as Lancaster County, where officials are trying to require face masks.
The Central District Health Department, based in Grand Island, is making the right call staying in Phase 3, Cone said.
“But if we’re going to wait for it to go down to zero COVID-19 cases anywhere in the state, we could be waiting for a long, long time,” he said.
For those who get the virus, the prescribed treatment involves quarantine and isolation.
In the counties where Cone works, “we’re quarantined and isolated quite a bit,” he said.
A calculated risk
In talking about calculated risk, Cone points to comments made by Gov. Pete Ricketts. If the speed limit on Interstate 80 were 5 mph, there would be fewer deaths in Nebraska. Yet, the speed limit remains at 75 mph.
In moving to Phase 4, Loup Basin decided to take a calculated risk.
“The community was happy,” Cone said. There’s always a certain percentage not happy with actions taken. But if the district had stayed in Phase 3, “there’d have been a certain percentage that wouldn’t have been happy with that, either.”
Based on why the health measures were taken in the first place and “what we think is probably going to be the outcome,” he said, it “was just time for us to move on.”
Loup Basin generally is free of health restrictions. “And I think we’re right where we need to be,” Cone said.
Of the nine counties, Wheeler, Blaine and Loup have had zero positive tests. Garfield had one, but that result has been questioned.
Custer County has had 41 positive cases. But the Loup Basin county with the most cases is Howard, with 53.
The Howard County number is high, Cone said he believes, because many residents work and shop in Hall County.
That’s just the “nature of the beast,” he said. “We know that. But we’re not just going to shut everything down ’till Hall County gets down to zero.”
