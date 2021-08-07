In praise of having nothing to do

Back in the 1960s and ’70s, I spent hundreds of hours in the driveway, all by myself.

Oh sure, I played basketball with the neighbors and other kids sometimes.

But mostly it was just me with a basketball.

Like a million other kids, I would play imaginary games in my head, in which I would win a game with a pressure-packed free throw or a dramatic basket from long range.

To this day, I’m a threat from anywhere on the court. If you fail to respect my long-range game, I will make you pay.

I also spent hundreds of hours in the front yard with a football and a kicking tee. My distance was never great, but I made a lot of clutch kicks. I can’t tell you how many kicks I sent right between the trees on frigid afternoons.

With my dog for company, I invented a lot of games with a tennis ball and a baseball glove. Throwing the ball against the garage or the front steps, I saved many a game coming out of the bullpen with grit and pinpoint control.

Downstairs in the basement, after school, I would engineer miracle comebacks, throwing a football against a couch. Nobody executed the two-minute drill better than I did.