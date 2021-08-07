In praise of having nothing to do

Back in the 1960s and ’70s, I spent hundreds of hours in the driveway, all by myself.
Oh sure, I played basketball with the neighbors and other kids sometimes.
But mostly it was just me with a basketball.
Like a million other kids, I would play imaginary games in my head, in which I would win a game with a pressure-packed free throw or a dramatic basket from long range.
To this day, I’m a threat from anywhere on the court. If you fail to respect my long-range game, I will make you pay.
I also spent hundreds of hours in the front yard with a football and a kicking tee. My distance was never great, but I made a lot of clutch kicks. I can’t tell you how many kicks I sent right between the trees on frigid afternoons.
With my dog for company, I invented a lot of games with a tennis ball and a baseball glove. Throwing the ball against the garage or the front steps, I saved many a game coming out of the bullpen with grit and pinpoint control.
Downstairs in the basement, after school, I would engineer miracle comebacks, throwing a football against a couch. Nobody executed the two-minute drill better than I did.
Yes, I had friends. The most fun I’ve ever had in my life was playing football with 10 or 15 guys on a Sunday afternoon. It’s hard to beat a rambunctious game of touch football.
But like a lot of kids, many days, I had to figure out a way to entertain myself.
Every American male aspired to be Pete Maravich. Trying to duplicate his moves kept us occupied for years.
Our methods of amusing ourselves weren’t limited to sports.
With absolutely nothing to do, we tinkered with a magnifying glass on hot summer days, burning holes in leather or paper. Sometimes — not with crime in mind but just for fun — I tried to copy a dollar bill by hand. It gave me a lot of respect for the U.S. Treasury.
Young people have an abundance of free time. Parents always are telling kids to go outside, so to fill all those hours, we had to use our imagination.
With friends, we thought up all sorts of games involving rubber balls, baseball gloves and footballs.
Some people today might be shocked, but we pretended to shoot each other with toy guns. Nobody ever got hurt.
In high school, we’d go to lots of games together — basketball, football, hockey.
In the winter, you could spend hours building a fort or knocking your friends off the top of a snow pile. I read lots of books, comics and copies of The Sporting News.
But many weekend afternoons were spent in the driveway — with a basketball.
Because of all that time alone, I still have skills today.
I can spin a basketball on my finger, and I can juggle a little bit.
If the need arises, you also can count on me to connect on a long-range jumper with time expiring.
As long as I live, I’ll always be grateful that I grew up with a basketball in my hand, instead of a computer mouse or a joystick.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.