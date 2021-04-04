In setting salaries, local employers pay attention to the competition

In setting salaries for workers, employers have to pay attention to what their competitors are offering.
“The market sets the salary, whether it’s an entry-level job or the most highly paid job within the organization,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. “Employers pay what the market will bear.”
In a time of employee shortages, employers are making adjustments in their recruiting efforts.
Flexibility seems to be important to a lot of people, Johnson said. So employers are making schedules more flexible. Maybe people are working remotely.
Some employers allow people to bring pets to the office and make other innovations to set themselves apart from their competitors.
Meanwhile, it’s clear that many employers are in need of workers.
Pump and Pantry, for instance, is offering a $500 hiring bonus.
Here are the starting salaries at a few selected jobs in Grand Island:
— Hall County Sheriff’s Department: Hall County deputies start at $22.47 per hour. The department has an eight-step pay scale, topping out at a wage of $31 per hour for deputies.
— Grand Island Police Department: Grand Island police officers have a 12-step pay scale. Beginning officers earn $23.32 per hour. Those at the end of the scale make $37.03 an hour.
— JBS: A current Grand Island billboard says JBS team members start at $18 an hour. An employment ad last summer said third-shift workers start at $19 an hour. First-shift workers start at $18 an hour and second-shift workers begin at $18.60.
— Nebraska State Patrol: The base salary for a Nebraska State trooper is $49,379 a year. During the 22 weeks at the training academy, candidates are paid $21 per hour.
— Grand Island Public Schools: A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree is paid $37,513.92 a year. The highest pay for a teacher is $76,109.98, which goes to a teacher who has 10 years experience and a master’s degree with an additional 45 graduate hours.
— McCain Foods: The entry level salary is $16.50 an hour.