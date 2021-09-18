In St. Paul, vultures are messing with the playground

All visitors are welcome in St. Paul, except for turkey vultures.

For the last few nights, a member of the St. Paul Police Department has discharged noise makers in the city park, trying to get a flock of vultures to vamoose.

Droppings from the birds are making the playground equipment a less than pleasant sight.

St. Paul officials have received advice from Nebraska Game and Parks in trying to make the birds go away. The practice is called harassing.

“We’re going to keep doing it every night ’til they go away,” said Matt Helzer, St. Paul’s utilities superintendent.

Game and Parks is letting St. Paul use devices called Bird Bangers. Loaded with a shell, the device fires a blast similar to fireworks.

You can fire a shot that explodes in the air.

“Or you can do a screamer. It screams the whole way up, and it really scares them,” Helzer said.

Because the effort just began Tuesday night, it’s too early to tell how effective the Bird Bangers are.

“The other night we had to do it a couple times. They flew south out of town. Where they went, I don’t know,” Helzer said.