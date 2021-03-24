In winning state speech presentation, Anne Martinez shares her family’s story

“And so, sometimes, I would try to reject it,” she said.

But at the age of 10, she realized that she didn’t want to “lose this part of myself.”

She came to see that “Spanish is a beautiful thing, and I can’t lose it.”

In her poetry interpretation, Martinez wanted to show what so many people have gone through. They felt “they didn’t belong” or perhaps they didn’t feel Hispanic enough or American enough.

“I wanted to incorporate all these different feelings of frustration, the joy of being who we are and loving ourselves — loving our blood — into” the piece, she said.

Martinez hopes people who saw “The American Experience” understand “how different groups of people are affected by their backgrounds and how other people react.”

It’s also about “celebrating our heritage,” “loving ourselves,” and understanding that “yes, we are different, but that doesn’t make us any different from other people. It doesn’t make us any less than others. It makes us just as beautiful, just as amazing as anyone else,” she said.