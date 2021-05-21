In working cattle, horsemanship pays off

Even in the 21st century, people do their work effectively on horseback on the edge of Grand Island.

Cordell Green, Mario Nuno and Ronal Gomez do much of their work riding atop horses. They work at the 5B Corp. feedlot and cow-calf operation, just west of Grand Island along Monitor Road. The company is owned by Bret and Deb Baxter.

The three men, who are pen riders, help with both the cow-calf operation and the feedlot.

In other operations, people sometimes do the work on motorized vehicles.

But the 5B Corp. prefers to have the workers ride horses.

“We feel that working cattle on horseback is still one of the most effective ways to monitor animal health in all types of weather,” Deb Baxter said. “They take pride in their horsemanship and the way they handle the cattle. And they truly care for their horses and their cattle. It is their way of life.

“And the reason that we do it on horseback is because horses are able to manage the movement of the cattle in a calm and controlled manner,” Baxter said. “It truly takes everyone working together at this feedlot to ensure that we’re providing quality beef to be delivered to your table.”

The pen riders are on horseback every day, she said.

