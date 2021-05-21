 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In working cattle, horsemanship pays off
0 comments

In working cattle, horsemanship pays off

Pen riders manage health, movement

{{featured_button_text}}
Three men on horseback

Just another day at the office for Ronald Gonzalez, Cordell Green and Mario Nuno of 5B Corp. These guys were doing their daily rounds Wednesday morning, checking cattle at a feedlot at 3777 S. Monitor Road just off Highway 30 in Grand Island. Some people check cattle with ATV's, these guys prefer something with only one horse power. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Even in the 21st century, people do their work effectively on horseback on the edge of Grand Island.

Cordell Green, Mario Nuno and Ronal Gomez do much of their work riding atop horses. They work at the 5B Corp. feedlot and cow-calf operation, just west of Grand Island along Monitor Road. The company is owned by Bret and Deb Baxter.

The three men, who are pen riders, help with both the cow-calf operation and the feedlot.

In other operations, people sometimes do the work on motorized vehicles.

But the 5B Corp. prefers to have the workers ride horses.

“We feel that working cattle on horseback is still one of the most effective ways to monitor animal health in all types of weather,” Deb Baxter said. “They take pride in their horsemanship and the way they handle the cattle. And they truly care for their horses and their cattle. It is their way of life.

“And the reason that we do it on horseback is because horses are able to manage the movement of the cattle in a calm and controlled manner,” Baxter said. “It truly takes everyone working together at this feedlot to ensure that we’re providing quality beef to be delivered to your table.”

The pen riders are on horseback every day, she said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts