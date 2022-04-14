Inclusive playground to be named for Grand Island donors Tom and Sue Pirnie

A $1.5 million inclusive playground being planned by Central Community College and City of Grand Island has received a generous donation.

Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island have pledged $200,000 to the project.

In appreciation, Grand Island City Council on Tuesday approved naming the 27,000-square-foot project the “Pirnie Inclusive Playground.”

The playground, to be constructed at Ryder Park, off North Front Street, is designed to be handicap accessible and serve children with a range of ability levels.

The project was conceptualized by occupational therapy assistant program students at CCC’s Grand Island campus.

“Last year a group from (CCC) came to us and said they would like to help fundraise for a new playground, an inclusive playground,” City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy explained Tuesday.

Mayor Roger Steele applauded the donation.

“The Pirnies’ gift of $200,000 is extremely generous,” he said. “Kudos to them.”

CCC Foundation Alumni Director Cheri Beda, joined by foundation members and CCC therapy students, appeared at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We’re pretty excited about this project,” she commented.

Tom and Sue Pirnie are the owners of Grand Island Express and GIX Logistics. Tom Pirnie has served on CCC’s Board of Governors since 1994.

“We are excited to support a project created by CCC students for children of all abilities within Grand Island,” said Pirnie, in a statement via CCC. “Opportunities for area youth and families are vital for the betterment of the community.”

On Tuesday, City Council also approved onsite sponsor recognition for donations of more than $5,000.

Creation of a playground at Ryder Park was approved by City Council in July 2021.

The ongoing fundraising campaign includes a $250,000 endowment to cover the annual costs of playground equipment maintenance.

For the project, 15% of the funds have been raised, CCC reported in a statement.

Construction is expected to start in 2023.

Additional information on the project may be found at www.cccneb.edu/RyderPark.

