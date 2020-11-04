Incumbent Grand Island City Council members likely to return to council for another term

Grand Island voters cast ballots in three contested races for Grand Island City Council Tuesday, while two races had candidates running unopposed.

In Ward 5, Councilman Chuck Haase was on his way to winning his fourth term, according to preliminary unofficial results. He led his opponent, Aly Alexander, with 60% of the vote at 11:20 p.m. with 23 of the 24 precincts reporting.

“I am really honored that the people of Ward 5 have continued their trust in me,” Haase said.

Looking ahead, he said he sees a lot of work with the Central District Health Department. He is president of the Health Board.

“We are doing a lot of work with the pandemic that is going on,” Haase said.

The pandemic has also created a lot of challenges for the city of Grand Island, both financially and with “a lot of different issues,” he said.

“I think the next four years are going to be very hectic and with a lot of issues going on,” Haase said.

In uncontested city council races, newcomer Beth Guzinski was elected in Ward 3; and Councilman Mark Stelk was elected in Ward 2.

