Incumbent Grand Island City Council members likely to return to council for another term

Grand Island voters cast ballots in three contested races for Grand Island City Council Tuesday, while two races had candidates running unopposed.
In Ward 5, Councilman Chuck Haase was on his way to winning his fourth term, according to preliminary unofficial results. He led his opponent, Aly Alexander, with 60% of the vote at 11:20 p.m. with 23 of the 24 precincts reporting.
“I am really honored that the people of Ward 5 have continued their trust in me,” Haase said.
Looking ahead, he said he sees a lot of work with the Central District Health Department. He is president of the Health Board.
“We are doing a lot of work with the pandemic that is going on,” Haase said.
The pandemic has also created a lot of challenges for the city of Grand Island, both financially and with “a lot of different issues,” he said.
“I think the next four years are going to be very hectic and with a lot of issues going on,” Haase said.
In uncontested city council races, newcomer Beth Guzinski was elected in Ward 3; and Councilman Mark Stelk was elected in Ward 2.
In Ward 4, Councilman Mike Paulick, who was seeking a third term on the council, was leading his opponent, Jodi Moore, by a margin of 53% to 46%.
Paulick said state voters approved a ballot measure that would increase TIF from 15 years to 20 years in extremely blighted areas. TIF has been used a lot in Grand Island to help in building both commercial and residential property. City Council members approve TIF projects.
“That is going to be a big issue when it comes to financing TIF,” he said.
State voters also passed a ballot measure to allow casino gambling in Nebraska. Paulick said Fonner Park could be a future home of a casino.
“It may be a good thing for Grand Island,” he said. “It may bring in some more tax revenue.”
Paulick said that will be important as the pandemic has shrunk revenues coming into the city’s coffers. The council will have to be more vigilant than ever before in keeping the city’s budget in line.
Another issue that he said will be important is the future of the former veterans home property.
The other contested race in Ward 1 was still very close after midnight. Michelle Fitzke had a 51.39% to 48.47% lead over her opponent, Jack Sheard.
The Ward 1 incumbent, Jeremy Jones, chose not to run.
Fitzke previously served on the City Council for 4½ years representing Ward 5 before moving to her new address within Ward 1.
