Independent editorial: Kudos to gambling training, EDGE participants

On Tuesday the temporary Grand Island Casino Resort facility opened in the Fonner Park concourse.

The temporary casino, which includes 300 slot machines, has more than 100 employees. Construction of the permanent casino is slated to begin Fall 2023. It is touted to feature a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience, which will include sports wagering. A 116-room hotel, "first-class" spa and multiple dining options will also be part of the completed facility.

The opening brought excitement to many, including residents and elected officials alike who touted the potential tax relief proceeds from the casino could generate.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he was most excited about how the casino could affect the Grand Island area, surrounding communities and thoroughbred horse racing at Fonner Park.

It's an exciting time for Grand Island.

And we're excited to the Friendship House Counseling Clinic and Grand Island Casino Resort working together to train all casino employees on responsible gaming and the signs of problem gambling.

Planning for support started long before construction, said Tara Lesiak, executive director of The Friendship House.

“We really look at what needs there are in the area. And with the casino coming, we recognize that that potentially could become a great need.”

Three Friendship House therapists have also started the intensive work of learning how to treat problem gambling.

However, casino employees will not be trained as therapists. Even so, there is a lot to learn, Geier noted.

The Nebraska Gaming Commission requires casinos have employee training like that provided by The Friendship House.

Casino General Manage Vince Fiala said, “These training programs are key to a responsible and successful gaming industry and we are thankful to have the resources of Friendship House Counseling Clinic to provide our employees with this very important training.”

We applaud the effort.

Celebrating the EDGE

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its third group of participants in the EDGE Upskilling Program in 2022, bringing the total of graduated participants to 40.

The EDGE program was designed through collaboration between the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island, with assistance from Associated Staffing and Central Community College, to target individuals already employed in the community who demonstrate the ability to elevate and grow within their company.

Individuals are employer referred and, if selected to participate in the program, go through a series of essential skill training workshops covering topics like time management, conflict resolution and assertive communication/listening.

Courtney Glock, vice president at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said a key component to the program involves pairing each participant with a community leader who serves in a mentoring capacity through the course of the program.

“The feedback from both employers and participants tells us that this is needed. The opportunity to remove yourself from the workplace – to focus on self-reflection, to connect with leaders in the community through mentorship, to hear that others in unrelated industries are faced with similar challenges – and to recognize your untapped potential,” Glock said.

The next recruitment cycle for the program will begin in March 2023. Twenty individuals will be selected to move forward in the program. Requirements to participate include employer referral, commitment to attending each session, consent to being paired with a mentor and a desire to better yourself professionally.

Businesses interested in hearing more about how they can engage employees in the EDGE program can contact Courtney Glock at cglock@gichamber.com or by calling 308-382-9211.

Kudos to the chamber and Grow Grand Island on a program that works to make our community an attractive place where people can thrive.