There's a strain of thought permeating a segment of the population that people don't want to work anymore.

It's untrue, of course, with unemployment below levels seen before the start of the pandemic, even while there has been a movement in labor to rightfully demand better conditions and better pay. Voters in Nebraska agreed with the need for higher salaries, passing a ballot initiative last year that raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, with an annual cost of living adjustment after that.

But now some members of the Nebraska Legislature and businesses in the state want to shortchange people who want to work.

On Monday, the Nebraska Legislature Business and Labor Committee considered a bill that would allow employers to pay young people less than their older counterparts.

As reported by the Omaha World-Herald, the bill would create two exceptions to the state’s minimum wage, which is currently $10.50 an hour. State Sen. Tom Briese's proposal would allow employers to pay a youth minimum wage to employees aged 14 through 17 years old. As introduced, the youth wage would start at $9 an hour this year, then increase over three years to $10 an hour by 2026.

Employers could pay a training wage rate to employees ages 18 and 19. The training wage would start at $9.25 an hour this year, increasing to $10 an hour by 2026, then continue at 75% of the regular minimum wage.

Organizations representing Nebraska grocers, restaurants and bars, retail stores and other businesses voice support for the bill.

Grand Island's own Emma Haar, 15, testified against the proposed legislation.

She told members of the Business and Labor Committee she balances two minimum-wage jobs with high school classes, which include Advanced Placement classes, and extracurricular activities.

Haar’s earnings help her family pay bills and cover the cost for her to participate in speech, one-act competition and the high school musical. She also needs the paychecks to save for the cost of college.

By limiting her potential pay, LB15 would make it harder to save and harder for her family, she said.

“This bill treats me like a child when I have the responsibilities of an adult,” she said.

Well put, Emma.

Per The World-Herald, Briese, of Albion, said he was not trying to undermine the ballot measure but rather trying to “iron out the details.” He said employers may not hire young people with little job experience if they have to pay them the same as older workers.

“We shouldn’t be making it harder for employers to hire young folks,” he said.

Sen. Briese, we respectfully disagree. This bill would undermine that ballot measure, while expecting young workers to make less pay for the same work. Don't punish Emma and countless other teens who work hard at often thankless jobs.

Pay people fair wages, regardless of age.