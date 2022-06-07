Independent exclusive: Ricketts calls 2022 legislative session ‘historic’

To celebrate the successes of the 2022 Legislative session, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will visit Grand Island Friday for a post-session town hall meeting.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent on Monday, Ricketts described this year’s session as “historic.”

“I think the 2022 session will go down in history as one of the Nebraska unicameral’s finest,” he said. “If you look at all the things they did in a short, 60-day session, it’s truly remarkable.”

These four achievements would, on their own, each be considered historic, said Ricketts.

Ricketts touted the signing of LB873, “the largest tax relief bill” in the state’s history.

“It’s 12 times larger than any previous tax relief bill in any administration,” he said. “It will deliver $12.6 billion in tax relief.”

This includes property tax relief by continuing 2020’s LB1107, accelerating social security tax relief approved in 2021 and bringing down income tax rates to 5.84% for both individuals and businesses, said Ricketts.

Significant investments in public safety and law enforcement were also approved.

This includes $47.7 million to the Grand Island Law Enforcement Training Center and $16.9 million to update and expand the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab.

Also, incentives such as full tuition reimbursement for officers, tax relief on health care benefits and retainment bonuses.

“Nebraska is demonstrating we support law enforcement 100% and are investing in law enforcement,” Ricketts said.

Investments in Nebraska’s water resources were also approved.

With LB1015, the Perkins County Canal will start moving forward.

This will build a canal from the South Platte River in Colorado to a Nebraska reservoir system to enforce a 1923 compact as new development surges in east Colorado.

“This isn’t new water,” emphasized Ricketts. “This is making sure we’re going to hold on to the water that’s already coming to us.”

Also, “STARWARS”, which will create a marina at Lake McConaughy, expand the marina at Lewis & Clark Lake, a new convention center at Niobrara State Park and several new flood control routes.

The Nebraska Legislature also had to handle more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Act Plan funds, which was basically a second budget for the state, said Ricketts.

Investments include pandemic recovery; $60 million to community colleges to add capacity; $128 million to address affordable housing needs; $40 million to health care facilities, particularly mental health; funds for drainage improvements at Fonner Park, the site of the Nebraska State Fair; and much more.

There were also some upsets in 2022, said Ricketts.

More work needs to be done to protect what he called “pre-born babies.”

“The bill that we had to do that did not pass,” he said, referring to the Human Life Protection Act, “so that’s an example of some work we have to do.”

The Nebraska State Penitentiary also needs to be replaced, but the Legislature did not approve moving forward on the project, said Ricketts.

The town hall meeting will be held at Grand Island Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on June 10.

“It gives people an opportunity to ask questions about what happened in the Legislative session and also just talk about some the things they may or may not have heard about,” said Ricketts.

While this will be his final such post-session tour as governor, Ricketts said there is still much work to be done in the state.

“We’re just going to keep running through the tape here,” he said, “and work hard until Jan. 5.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.