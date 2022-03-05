Independent regional publisher leaving position

Terrie Baker, publisher of the Grand Island Independent, Kearney Hub and Lexington Clipper-Herald, is leaving her position to become chief operating officer and regional publisher for Syndicate Publishing.

Baker has been regional publisher for Lee Enterprises, with responsibility for The Independent, Hub and Clipper-Herald, since May 2020.

Baker became general manager of The Independent in July 2017. In that position, she was in charge of the advertising and financial departments. She succeeded Don Smith as publisher when Smith retired in 2019.

Baker’s last day in her position will be March 18.

Syndicate Publishing, based in Gothenburg, owns the Gothenburg Leader, Cozad Local and Callaway Courier.

Baker has more than 40 years experience in the newspaper business.

“I am very sad to leave the staff in Grand Island, Kearney and Lexington as I’ve grown to become friends with almost everybody there,” Baker said. “The community of Grand Island has always been very supportive. I’m going to miss a lot of the business folks that I’ve gotten to know.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get to know as many in Kearney, but Kearney’s a great community,” she said.

Under BH Media, Baker was publisher of the Clipper-Herald for 14 years. “So I know a lot of them and am already friends with a lot of people in Lexington,” she said.

Baker began her journalism career in 1979 in her hometown of Clinton, Ill. She worked for the Clinton Daily Journal in Illinois for more than 22 years, including eight years as general manager and publisher for 12 years. She started at the Clinton newspaper as a retail advertising representative.

She came to Nebraska in 2001 to work for the Omaha World-Herald Co. After her time in Lexington, the company moved her to the North Platte Telegraph, where she was publisher for two and a half years. The company then transferred her to Grand Island.

At The Independent, Baker has been known for her supportive attitude toward the staff members.

In 2019, she was elected president of the Nebraska Press Association.

Baker lives in Cozad. Before moving there a year ago, she had lived in Grand Island.

She and her husband, Bryan, have a daughter, Allie. Allie and her husband, Scott Mulligan, live in Cozad. They have two children, Maddie and Baker.

