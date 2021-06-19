 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Independent staff earns NPA awards
0 comments
top story

Independent staff earns NPA awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
060320_Protest006_bjs.JPG

Reading the Constitution, a statue of George Washington appears to look up at approaching protesters Tuesday evening outside the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island during a peaceful demonstration sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Barrett Stinson won a first place in the 2021 Nebraska Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for this photo. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

The Grand Island Independent placed second in General Excellence among Nebraska daily newspapers in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest’s award winners were announced Thursday by video presentation.

The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the third year. The Independent received second place in the Digital Sweepstakes Awards, also.

The Independent news staff received first places in news photography, online video and special section. The advertising staff received first place in community promotion advertisement and single retail advertisement idea — color.

Following are all The Independent’s awards in the daily categories:

Sports Feature Photo — Second, Lopin’ and Ropin’ by Barrett Stinson.

Photo Page — Third, Northwest opportunities for middle-schoolers, by Barrett Stinson.

News Photography — First, BLM protest at feet of George Washington, by Barrett Stinson; second, Long-term care facilities become focal points during pandemic, by Barrett Stinson.

Breaking News Photography — Third, Suspect arrested after shooting at officers, by Barrett Stinson.

Breaking News — Second, Meeting of the Minds — Protesters and Law Enforcement, by Brandon Summers.

Headline Writing — Third, Grand Island Independent staff.

Front Page — Second, Grand Island Independent staff.

Special Single Section — First, Celebrating 150 Years, Grand Island Independent staff.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Online Video — First, St. Libory kindergarteners tell how to cook a turkey, by Carissa Soukup.

Online Coverage of Breaking News — Second, Black Lives Matter Protests in Grand Island, by Austin Koeller and Jeff Bahr; third, Hastings reports first coronavirus case, by Carissa Soukup.

Best Use of Social Media — Second, Coverage of Grand Island Black Lives Matter Protests, by Austin Koeller, Carissa Soukup.

Best Digital Ad Idea — Second, Grand Island Independent, by Sean Cloran.

Best Sports Video — Third, GICC Game highlights, by Carissa Soukup and Josh Salmon.

Digital Daily Sweepstakes Award — Second, Grand Island Independent staff.

Community Promotion Advertisement — First, Hy-Vee Trunk or Treat, by Rachel Cloran; third, Christmas Cheer, by Amanda Johnson.

Agricultural Advertisement — Second, Five Points Bank, by Amanda Johnson.

Small Ad — Under 1/4 page — Third, O’Neill Wood Resources, by Penny Galliart

Signature Page – Third, Railside, by Amanda Johnson.

Advertising Campaign — Third, Sartor Hamann, by Amanda Johnson.

Single Retail Advertising Idea — Color — First, A Winter’s Night, by Amanda Johnson.

Single Classified Advertising Idea — Black and White — Third, Gerhold Concrete, by Penny Galliart.

Creative Ad Writing — Third, Physicians Eyeware, by Amanda Johnson.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts