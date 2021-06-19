Independent staff earns NPA awards

The Grand Island Independent placed second in General Excellence among Nebraska daily newspapers in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest’s award winners were announced Thursday by video presentation.

The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the third year. The Independent received second place in the Digital Sweepstakes Awards, also.

The Independent news staff received first places in news photography, online video and special section. The advertising staff received first place in community promotion advertisement and single retail advertisement idea — color.

Following are all The Independent’s awards in the daily categories:

Sports Feature Photo — Second, Lopin’ and Ropin’ by Barrett Stinson.

Photo Page — Third, Northwest opportunities for middle-schoolers, by Barrett Stinson.

News Photography — First, BLM protest at feet of George Washington, by Barrett Stinson; second, Long-term care facilities become focal points during pandemic, by Barrett Stinson.