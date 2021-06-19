Independent staff earns NPA awards

The Grand Island Independent placed second in General Excellence among Nebraska daily newspapers in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest’s award winners were announced Thursday by video presentation.
The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the third year. The Independent received second place in the Digital Sweepstakes Awards, also.
The Independent news staff received first places in news photography, online video and special section. The advertising staff received first place in community promotion advertisement and single retail advertisement idea — color.
Following are all The Independent’s awards in the daily categories:
Sports Feature Photo — Second, Lopin’ and Ropin’ by Barrett Stinson.
Photo Page — Third, Northwest opportunities for middle-schoolers, by Barrett Stinson.
News Photography — First, BLM protest at feet of George Washington, by Barrett Stinson; second, Long-term care facilities become focal points during pandemic, by Barrett Stinson.
Breaking News Photography — Third, Suspect arrested after shooting at officers, by Barrett Stinson.
Breaking News — Second, Meeting of the Minds — Protesters and Law Enforcement, by Brandon Summers.
Headline Writing — Third, Grand Island Independent staff.
Front Page — Second, Grand Island Independent staff.
Special Single Section — First, Celebrating 150 Years, Grand Island Independent staff.
Online Video — First, St. Libory kindergarteners tell how to cook a turkey, by Carissa Soukup.
Online Coverage of Breaking News — Second, Black Lives Matter Protests in Grand Island, by Austin Koeller and Jeff Bahr; third, Hastings reports first coronavirus case, by Carissa Soukup.
Best Use of Social Media — Second, Coverage of Grand Island Black Lives Matter Protests, by Austin Koeller, Carissa Soukup.
Best Digital Ad Idea — Second, Grand Island Independent, by Sean Cloran.
Best Sports Video — Third, GICC Game highlights, by Carissa Soukup and Josh Salmon.
Digital Daily Sweepstakes Award — Second, Grand Island Independent staff.
Community Promotion Advertisement — First, Hy-Vee Trunk or Treat, by Rachel Cloran; third, Christmas Cheer, by Amanda Johnson.
Agricultural Advertisement — Second, Five Points Bank, by Amanda Johnson.
Small Ad — Under 1/4 page — Third, O’Neill Wood Resources, by Penny Galliart
Signature Page – Third, Railside, by Amanda Johnson.
Advertising Campaign — Third, Sartor Hamann, by Amanda Johnson.
Single Retail Advertising Idea — Color — First, A Winter’s Night, by Amanda Johnson.
Single Classified Advertising Idea — Black and White — Third, Gerhold Concrete, by Penny Galliart.
Creative Ad Writing — Third, Physicians Eyeware, by Amanda Johnson.