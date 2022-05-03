 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independent staffers win statewide awards at annual press convention

  Updated
jacobo NPA award

Grand Island Independent photographer Josh Salmon won third place Sports Photo of the Year for this photo, “Don’t Cross Jacobo,” at the Nebraska Press Association’s annual contest. Salmon’s was among several awards given to Independent staffers at NPA’s annual awards banquet Saturday.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

The Grand Island Independent won first place for General Excellence at the 2022 Nebraska Press Association’s annual awards banquet Saturday in Kearney.

The NPA annually conducts a statewide contest for newspapers throughout the state as part of its convention. Individual entries — numbering more than 2,400 — were judged by members of the New York Press Association. Categories for both weeklies and dailies are focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.

Grand Island Independent staffers won the following awards:

First Place — front page, special single section (“Progress”), community promotion advertisement (“Hy-Vee”), advertising campaign (“Roses for You”), single classified advertising idea (“Hy-Vee”), specialty/lifestyles sections (Terri Hahn, Sunday business/agriculture sections for Jan. 17, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7), news photography (Josh Salmon, “Get Well Greetings”), advertising support (Amanda Johnson), best digital ad idea (“Gary’s Quality Automotive”)

Second place — classified advertising section, agricultural advertisement (“Equitable Bank”), small ad (“Trinity Lutheran School”), breaking news photography (“Airport Stand Off”).

Third place — youth coverage, advertising support/night composing (Rachel Cloran), news photography (“Drummer Having a Ball”), sports photo of the year (“Don’t Cross Jacobo”).

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was the sweepstakes winner in the daily category, followed by North Platte Telegraph in second, and the Norfolk Daily News placing third. The daily category excludes the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald.

GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

Students are selected for the program in the eighth grade and continue through high school. If those students complete the four-year preparatory requirements, they are eligible for the financial promise that covers their full cost of attendance to the university

