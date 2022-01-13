 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana kidnapping victim rescued near Grand Island, suspect in custody
Indiana kidnapping victim rescued near Grand Island, suspect in custody

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested a suspect during an incident that occurred Wednesday night near Grand Island.

Wednesday evening, NSP was alerted by law enforcement authorities in Indiana that a suspect and the kidnapping victim were believed to be traveling westbound in Nebraska. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Troopers received information that a warrant had been issued for the driver’s arrest, and that Indiana officials believed the driver to be armed with several firearms.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. troopers with the NSP SWAT Team attempted to make contact with the vehicle at mile marker 314, near Grand Island. The suspect then drove through the median and began traveling eastbound.

Troopers immediately performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop. NSP SWAT then took the suspect into custody without further incident, and the female passenger was rescued.

The female passenger reported that she had been handcuffed by the suspect during the drive from Indiana to Nebraska. Troopers also located numerous firearms inside the cab of the pickup.

The suspect, William Brittingham, 52, of Demotte, Indiana, was arrested and lodged in Hall County Jail, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Homeland Security Investigators, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, and the Omaha Police Department assisted in this operation.

