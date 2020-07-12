Ethanol destined for industrial-use applications helped stabilize overall U.S. ethanol exports in April and May amid a bleak period for fuel demand globally, according to the U.S. Grains Council.
The world’s fuel markets were dramatically disrupted in early 2020, USGC said, as governments instituted movement restrictions and released social distancing guidelines to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Industrial end-use markets — including chemical, solvent and consumer products — were less impacted because of the substantial uptick in need for sanitizers and disinfectants that use ethanol as an ingredient.
As a result, USGC said, industrial ethanol stabilized the overall U.S. ethanol export mix significantly. “As we work to expand the global use of ethanol, we are creating awareness of how the environmental, human health and economic benefits of the product apply to uses outside of the fuel market,” said Lucas Szabo, USGC manager of global ethanol market development. “We are working to foster the development of end-use applications for industrial ethanol and support current uses like sanitizers.”
Nebraska is a world leader in ethanol production. It is the U.S. second-leading ethanol producer after Iowa.
Industrial-use markets typically account for 25% of total U.S. ethanol exports, bought for uses such as windshield wiper fluid in South Korea and the EU, or bioplastics in India. As fuel demand began to decline in March, USGC said, industrial ethanol became a larger part of the export mix and help support overall U.S. ethanol exports.
Industrial-use ethanol comprised about 50% of total U.S. exports in April and May, at roughly 44 million gallons (15.7 million bushels in corn equivalent) and 33 million gallons (11.7 million bushels in corn equivalent), respectively. The remaining half of exports continued to supply fuel markets. India, Nigeria and the Persian Gulf remained strong markets for U.S. industrial-use ethanol. Increased exports to South Korea and Mexico were notable.
“The importance of industrial ethanol has been highlighted in recent months,” Szabo said. “These markets play a key role in supporting global environmental and human health initiatives in a variety of sectors beyond transportation fuel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.