Information workshops set for Grand Island board of education candidates

Grand Island Public Schools is offering three informational workshops this month for people who might want to run for the district’s Board of Education.

Two of the workshops will take place Thursday, Jan. 20. One begins at noon at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 W. Third St. The other starts at 6:30 p.m. at Stolley Park Elementary, 1700 W. Stolley Park Road, Door 15.

The third workshop starts 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Engleman Elementary, 1812 Mansfield Road. Use the main doors.

The free workshops are designed to provide an inside look into the roles, various committees and details involved for board members. Patrons interested in potentially running for election or reelection are encouraged to attend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are five seats up for election this year on the Board of Education — one seat in Ward B, two seats in Ward A and two seats in Ward C. It is important to note that redistricting has occurred as of December 2021. The latest boundaries for the three School Board wards may be found on the GIPS website at www.gips.org/about-gips/board-of-education/wards.html. The information also may be found on the Hall County Election Commissioner’s website.