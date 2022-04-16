Infrastructure sets growth foundation

Grand Island is growing.

The city has many plans for improving its infrastructure, which promotes growth and is shared by Hall County’s facilities.

Those improvements planned for 2022 include the city’s roads, sewer and water, said City Public Works Director John Collins.

Roads

North Road improvements will continue down to Highway 30.

This year’s efforts, which are already underway, will focus on the section between 13th Street and Old Potash Highway, Collins said.

Bridge renovations are also planned.

“The state’s going to do the bridges on Highway 30 through town,” Collins said. “There’s three bridges, one around (Highway) 281 and one over the train and another in-between there.”

Highway 2 will be under reconstruction.

“It fell apart pretty good,” Collins said. “Originally it was an overlay, but the project got delayed a few times, so it will be a full reconstruction all the way from Cairo to Webb Road.”

The first two phases of the long-needed Custer Avenue rehabilitation are also underway.

“That’ll go from Old Potash all the way up to 13th, with the remaining section to be bid out next year, and that’s to tear out that old pavement and replace it,” Collins said.

Locust Street from Fonner Park to Koenig Street will undergo similar improvements.

The project is in the design phase to begin construction in three or four years, Collins said.

“We have a street deteriorating,” he said. “We’re going to replace it and we’re going to put in new curb and gutter. We’re going to try to align the intersections up a little better because they don’t line up quite as well as you’d hope.”

A major project will be the Eddy Street underpass.

“It’s not in as bad of a condition as Sycamore (Street underpass), but it’s a larger structure and we’re doing all of the repairs and everything to extend its life,” Collins said.

The street will not have to be closed down, noted Collins.

“We’ll close a lane or two at a time, but we won’t have to close it completely down like we did Sycamore,” Collins said. “If this is successful, it will be 30, 40 years before we have to look at it again.”

Water

The city is tackling a drainage project at Platte Valley Industrial Park, all the way east to Locust Street, which will direct water south to the diversion canal.

The project is being done with Hall County and the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

“The City Council and the county have both gotten calls from different property owners,” Collins said. “This should dry it up enough so that will all become marketable property.”

A wetland bank detention cell project, north of Eagle Scout Lake, has been ongoing for a while.

“The city is only allowed to send a certain amount of water into Merrick County,” Collins said. “If we get this large enough because it’s borderline size-wise, we should be able to allow the water to fall in the direction it wants to and meter it out into Merrick County very slowly after any big rain events.”

Sewer

Grand Island’s wastewater treatment plant is getting tighter security.

Access to the plant is now limited coming in from the east. Some gates are up and cameras are being installed.

“We’ve had an ongoing problem with people entering the plant,” said Collins. “Most of it is benign, but it’s easy to fall in an aeration basin. The bubbles make the water so thin that you can’t float, so you drown. And then we’ve had people stealing copper wire and stuff like that over the years.”

Flow improvements are planned at the wastewater plant, as well, following some changes to regulations.

“We’ve had to add to our processes,” Collins said. “Also, some pipes that would go from one tank to another were not built with the original plant. They weren’t on the original plans either, but they should have been. They probably had a limited budget at the time, but we’re installing all of that.”

The city is continuing to upgrade its sewer system. The project aims to avoid any catastrophic failures, Collins said.

Improvements to downtown Grand Island already have been completed.

“We’re making the final selection, but I believe this one will be up by the high school. We may go to several locations around town,” Collins said. “The pipes are old. Some of them were not designed properly. This lines them so they can continue in service for up to 100 years.”

A major project for both the city and Hall County is the sewer system replacement at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, using American Rescue Plan Act dollars from both entities.

“They’re working out the final parts of the dewatering,” he said. “Once it’s dewatered they say they can finish the whole thing in about four months. They must be bringing in a serious crew for that. That’s some fast construction.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.