Inmate dies Friday morning at state women’s correctional facility

YORK — Niccole Wetherell, 40, died Friday morning at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).
Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Sarpy County.
While the cause of death has not been determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
