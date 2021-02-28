 Skip to main content
Inmate dies Friday morning at state women’s correctional facility
YORK — Niccole Wetherell, 40, died Friday morning at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).

Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Today in history: Feb. 28

