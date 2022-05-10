 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate from Ravenna dies at Hall County Jail

A Ravenna man has died at the Hall County Jail.

Monday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department reported the body of 38-year-old Shane Starkey was found Saturday night while he was in custody at the jail.

At 9:27 p.m., deputies responded to the jail for an “in-custody death,” according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Starkey’s death is being investigated by officers from the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES), which includes 17 law enforcement agencies.

According to court records Starkey was arrested in August 2021, after recording two juvenile males in the men’s room at Menard’s in Grand Island. The juveniles were 16 and 17 years old.

Starkey was found guilty of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of child pornography and the intent to take an image or video of a person without his or her consent.

He was awaiting sentencing in Hall County Court when he died.

Shane Starkey

