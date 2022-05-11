Inmate’s storage unit burgled, car set on fire

Misfortune is trailing Vincent Nagel while he’s in jail.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Grand Island man April 26 in connection with gunshots fired the previous day at the Island Inn Motel, 2311 S. Locust St. Nagel has remained in Hall County Jail since Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher set bond at $1 million on April 27.

On Saturday morning, Grand Island police were notified that a storage unit rented by Nagel was burglarized. The storage unit was at Iron Eagle Storage at 129 Waldo Ave.

Early Tuesday morning, police were informed that a car owned by Nagel was on fire. The car, a black 1993 Cadillac Eldorado, was parked in the driveway of Nagel’s residence at 1404 W. John St. The fire occurred at about 2 a.m.

Other people who live in the house reported the fire. Nagel did not report the fire from jail, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

As far as police know, the car hadn’t been moved for some time.

There are “some indications that there was the potential for an accelerant” to be used, “but they also had a fuel leak caused by the fire,” Duering said. So it’s hard to determine what caused the fire, but right now police are treating the blaze as arson until they know otherwise, he said.

The circumstances are “definitely suspicious,” he said.

Police don’t know yet what was taken from the storage unit. But it looks as though someone gained entry, Duering said.

Police allege that Nagel fired a handgun at 31-year-old Joaquin Garcia, narrowly missing him, at the motel on April 25.

Video from the incident and evidence recovered from the scene shows that Nagel fired in the direction of Garcia from a short distance away, says the affidavit. The shots missed Garcia and struck the exterior of the hotel.

The Grand Island Police Department’s tactical response team arrested Nagel while serving a high-risk search warrant April 26 at 1404 W. John St.

Two other men were arrested at the same time. They were 20-year-old Alex Cruz of Grand Island and Ryan Fuentes, a 32-year-old Kearney man.

On April 27, Nagel was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

Rademacher scheduled Nagel’s preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. May 31.

